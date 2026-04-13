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HomeEducationMP Board 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Date & Direct Link at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Date & Direct Link at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Class 10 Result 2026 expected by April 15. Check MPBSE 10th result at mpresults.nic.in using roll number. Steps, SMS option here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Class 10 Result 2026 in the second week of April, between April 10 and April 15. Students are expected to access their results by April 15, 2026, through the official websites mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. 

To check their scores, students will need to enter their roll number and application number on the result portal. 

How to Check MP Board Class 10 Result 2026 Online 

Students can follow these steps to access their results online: 

Step 1: Visit the official websites: mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the link labelled “MP Board 10th Result 2026” 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and required details such as application number 

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result 

Step 5: Download or print the marksheet for future reference 

Step 6: Alternative Ways to Check Result 

Note: Apart from online access, students can also check their results via SMS. To use this service, type MPBSE10 and send it to 56263. 

Key Details About MP Board Result 2026 

The Class 10 examinations were conducted between February and March 2026. Along with the result declaration, the board will also release the merit list featuring top-performing students. 

Students are advised to regularly check the official website mpbse.nic.in for the latest updates regarding result announcements. 

MPBSE Result 2026 via SMS and DigiLocker Explained 

To manage heavy traffic on official websites during result hours, MPBSE will also make results available via DigiLocker. This ensures smoother access for students, even if websites experience slowdowns or temporary disruptions. 

Additionally, the SMS facility provides a convenient option for students to check their results quickly without depending on internet access, especially during peak traffic periods. 

MP Board Passing Marks 2026 and Supplementary Exam Rules 

Students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the examination. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be required to appear for supplementary exams. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News MP Board Class 10 Result 2026 MP Board Result 2026 Class 10 MP Board Passing Marks 2026 MPBSE Result 2026 MP Board 10th Result 2026 Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2026
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