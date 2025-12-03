Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationKTET May And June 2025 Results Out At ktet.kerala.gov.in, Know How To Check

KTET May And June 2025 Results Out At ktet.kerala.gov.in, Know How To Check

KTET May and June 2025 results are out; candidates can check their scores for all four categories on the official website. Here is all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

KTET May And June Result 2025: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has announced the K-TET May and June 2025 results today. Candidates who took the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can now view their scores on the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. 

Candidates who appeared for the exam can view the KTET May 2025 and KTET June 2025 results by entering their registration number and password. The results have been announced for all four KTET categories Category I (Lower Primary), Category II (Upper Primary), Category III (High School), and Category IV (Language and Specialist Teachers). 

All updates, notifications, and detailed scorecards will be available only on the official K-TET website. Candidates are advised to check their results exclusively through the authorised portal to avoid any incorrect information. 

KTET May And June 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official K-TET website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. 

Step 2: Select the appropriate result link for the May 2025 (service teachers) or June 2025 exams. 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields. 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printed copy for future use. 

Direct Link to Check - KTET May And June 2025 

About KTET May And June Exam 2025: 

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is organised by Pareekshabhavan to determine whether candidates are suitable for teaching roles in government and aided schools. The online application process for both the May and June 2025 exams closed in early July, and applicants were advised to keep a printed copy of their final application form for future reference. 

With the results now released, candidates can check whether they have qualified, review their scores, and prepare for the next stages of the appointment or recruitment process. Pareekshabhavan has made the results available through a user-friendly online portal, ensuring that candidates can easily view and download their scorecards. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
KTET Result 2025 KTET May And June 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Winter Parliamentary Session: Opposition Stages Protest Outside Parliament Over Labor Code Bill
Uttar Pradesh News: Constable Attacked by Locals While Resolving Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget