KTET May And June 2025 Results Out At ktet.kerala.gov.in, Know How To Check

KTET May And June Result 2025: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has announced the K-TET May and June 2025 results today. Candidates who took the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can now view their scores on the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can view the KTET May 2025 and KTET June 2025 results by entering their registration number and password. The results have been announced for all four KTET categories Category I (Lower Primary), Category II (Upper Primary), Category III (High School), and Category IV (Language and Specialist Teachers).

All updates, notifications, and detailed scorecards will be available only on the official K-TET website. Candidates are advised to check their results exclusively through the authorised portal to avoid any incorrect information.

KTET May And June 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official K-TET website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the appropriate result link for the May 2025 (service teachers) or June 2025 exams.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printed copy for future use.

Direct Link to Check - KTET May And June 2025

About KTET May And June Exam 2025:

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is organised by Pareekshabhavan to determine whether candidates are suitable for teaching roles in government and aided schools. The online application process for both the May and June 2025 exams closed in early July, and applicants were advised to keep a printed copy of their final application form for future reference.

With the results now released, candidates can check whether they have qualified, review their scores, and prepare for the next stages of the appointment or recruitment process. Pareekshabhavan has made the results available through a user-friendly online portal, ensuring that candidates can easily view and download their scorecards.

