KIPS, STEMROBO Join Forces To Transform School Learning With AI And Robotics Integration

KIPS Learning Pvt. Ltd., the education arm of the ABP Group and one of India’s leading academic publishers, has announced a strategic partnership with STEMROBO Technologies, a front-runner in STEM and robotics-based education solutions. The collaboration aims to redefine classroom learning by merging curriculum expertise with hands-on innovation in technology, AI, and robotics.

As part of the agreement, KIPS and STEMROBO will work exclusively to strengthen each other’s offerings, combining KIPS’ specialisation in Computer Science, IT, AI, Coding, and Mathematics with STEMROBO’s innovation-driven kits and experiential learning modules. The initiative is designed to create a future-ready education ecosystem that prepares students for 21st-century challenges.

Yash Mehta, CEO of ABP Education, underscored the vision behind the initiative, stating: “At ABP Education, we are committed to creating meaningful impact in the education space by fostering innovation, curiosity, and creativity in schools. This collaboration between KIPS and STEMROBO is a significant step towards delivering a holistic, future-ready ecosystem that empowers both educators and students to thrive in the 21st century.”

Supporting NEP 2020, NCF 2023 Goals

Highlighting the alignment of the initiative with national education priorities, Venugopal, President of KIPS, said: “KIPS has always provided schools with cutting-edge, curriculum-aligned resources that make learning engaging and impactful. Our collaboration with STEMROBO strengthens this mission by integrating robotics, AI, and STEM-based learning into classrooms. Together, we are building a pathway that not only supports NEP 2020 and NCF 2023 but also prepares learners to become innovators of tomorrow.”

Sharing his perspective on the broader vision, Anurag Gupta, CEO and Founder of STEMROBO Technologies, remarked: “STEMROBO was founded with a vision to ignite curiosity and innovation among students by providing them with hands-on STEM, Robotics, and AI experiences. Partnering with KIPS allows us to reach thousands of schools across India with a blended ecosystem of curriculum and technology that will nurture a generation of problem-solvers, creators, and innovators.”

Echoing the sentiment, Rajeev Tiwari, CFO and Founder of STEMROBO Technologies, added: “This collaboration with KIPS is not just about technology or curriculum, it’s about empowering schools to deliver future-ready education. Together, we are ensuring that students and educators have access to world-class resources, training, and tools that enable them to embrace the opportunities of tomorrow.”

With KIPS’ vast school network and STEMROBO’s proven record in hands-on STEM innovation, the alliance is seen as a landmark step towards reshaping India’s education system. The two organisations emphasised that the partnership is not only about delivering solutions but also about inspiring a generation of creators, innovators, and problem solvers.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI