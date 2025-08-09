Karnataka’s State Education Policy (SEP) Commission has proposed sweeping changes to the state’s school education system, including a two-language formula and the promotion of Kannada or the mother tongue as the medium of instruction at least until Class 5, and preferably up to Class 12. The report, led by eminent educationist and former UGC chairman Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat, was submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, nearly two years after the panel was set up.

The recommendations stand in contrast to the National Education Policy (NEP), which prescribes a three-language framework.

Recommendations Of Karnataka SEP

Staying true to its decision to reject the NEP, the Karnataka government tasked the SEP Commission with creating a state-specific model rooted in regional priorities and constitutional principles, as reported by The Hindu.

Under the proposed system, all school boards would follow a two-language model — Kannada or the mother tongue, and English — with Kannada strongly advised as the medium of teaching in middle school as well.

The panel also suggests aligning the minimum admission age for Class 1 at six years, with a grace range of three months, to streamline enrollment practices. It further calls for expanding the Right to Education (RTE) coverage from the current 6–14 age bracket to 4–18 years, thereby including pre-primary and higher secondary schooling, reported Deccan Herald.

By stressing regional languages, localised curricula, and inclusivity, the SEP aims to create an education model that is culturally grounded, equitable and tailored to Karnataka’s linguistic and developmental needs. The proposals, if implemented, would mark a decisive move towards greater educational autonomy for the state.

