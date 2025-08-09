Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationAfter Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Education Policy Recommends Two-Language Policy, Kannada Medium Up To Class 5

After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Education Policy Recommends Two-Language Policy, Kannada Medium Up To Class 5

Karnataka's SEP Commission proposes a two-language formula prioritizing Kannada or mother tongue as the medium of instruction, contrasting the NEP's three-language approach.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 12:50 PM (IST)

Karnataka’s State Education Policy (SEP) Commission has proposed sweeping changes to the state’s school education system, including a two-language formula and the promotion of Kannada or the mother tongue as the medium of instruction at least until Class 5, and preferably up to Class 12. The report, led by eminent educationist and former UGC chairman Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat, was submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, nearly two years after the panel was set up.

The recommendations stand in contrast to the National Education Policy (NEP), which prescribes a three-language framework.

Recommendations Of Karnataka SEP 

Staying true to its decision to reject the NEP, the Karnataka government tasked the SEP Commission with creating a state-specific model rooted in regional priorities and constitutional principles, as reported by The Hindu.

Under the proposed system, all school boards would follow a two-language model — Kannada or the mother tongue, and English — with Kannada strongly advised as the medium of teaching in middle school as well.

The panel also suggests aligning the minimum admission age for Class 1 at six years, with a grace range of three months, to streamline enrollment practices. It further calls for expanding the Right to Education (RTE) coverage from the current 6–14 age bracket to 4–18 years, thereby including pre-primary and higher secondary schooling, reported Deccan Herald.

By stressing regional languages, localised curricula, and inclusivity, the SEP aims to create an education model that is culturally grounded, equitable and tailored to Karnataka’s linguistic and developmental needs. The proposals, if implemented, would mark a decisive move towards greater educational autonomy for the state.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Launches State Education Policy Challenging Centre's NEP: 'Two-Language Policy Only'

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka SIddaramaiah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget