JEE Main 2026: Twin Brothers Score 99.99 Percentile After Studying From the Same Book

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026 along with individual scorecards on its official portal. Among the standout performers are twin brothers from Odisha Mahroof Ahmed Khan and Masroor Ahmed Khan who achieved the exact same percentile in the highly competitive engineering entrance test.

In an exam where rankings often hinge on minute decimal differences, the brothers secured an identical 99.99 percentile. Both candidates appeared for the test in the same shift and scored 285 out of 300 marks, making their achievement particularly remarkable.

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: Mahroof Ahmad Khan says, "Since the start, we studied together, clearing doubts together... We used to motivate each other when the results did not go well... This led to healthy competition and improved performance... We belonged to Bhubaneshwar,… pic.twitter.com/l6ShSQyXXK — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

Studied Together, Scored Together

The twins, originally from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, have been preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota, Rajasthan, for the past three years. Known for their similar study patterns and habits, the brothers followed a disciplined routine and relied on joint preparation throughout their journey.

Their mother made a significant personal sacrifice to support their ambitions. To ensure the boys remained focused and supported, she permanently left her medical profession and now lives with them in Kota.

A Standout Performance in JEE Main 2026

This year’s JEE Main, conducted for admission to top engineering institutes including the IITs, saw several high achievers. While 12 students secured a perfect 100 percentile, the Khan brothers drew national attention for achieving identical scores in such a competitive exam.

Mahroof and Masroor appeared together for the BE/BTech paper and finished with the same percentile, highlighting both their preparation strategy and consistency.

Healthy Competition Boosted Results

The twins credit their success to mutual motivation and friendly rivalry. Speaking about their preparation, Mahroof Ahmad Khan said, "Since the start, we studied together, clearing doubts together... We used to motivate each other when the results did not go well... This led to healthy competition and improved performance... We belonged to Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. My mother currently lives with us. She left her job only to come to live with us... I now aim to crack JEE Advanced and then aim to pursue computer science at IIT Bombay. Lastly, I am planning to become an IAS."

With their sights now set on JEE Advanced, the brothers hope to secure admission to IIT Bombay and continue their academic journey in computer science.

