Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27 Open, Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online And Offline

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has officially opened its admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. The university has released its admission prospectus and started accepting applications for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and advanced diploma programmes. This year, JMI has introduced 30 new programmes and added additional admission categories, offering students greater flexibility in course selection and enrolment.

Courses Available for 2026-27 Admission

Applicants can apply for a wide range of courses, including general university programmes, CUET-based courses, B.Tech., B.Arch., and the Multiple Entry Mode under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), aligned with India’s NEP 2020. This expansion provides multiple entry points and diverse options for aspiring students across various fields.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27: How to Apply Online

Visit the Official Portal: Access the JMI admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in

Download Prospectus: Review the detailed prospectus to check eligibility criteria and programme requirements.

Create an Account: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number to generate login credentials.

Fill Application Form: Enter personal and academic details accurately.

Select Programmes: Choose courses based on eligibility.

Upload Documents: Submit scanned copies of photograph, signature, and academic certificates.

Pay Application Fee: Use online payment methods like credit/debit card or net banking.

Submit Application: Review all details carefully before submission, usually by March 25, 2026.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27: Offline Registration

For Jamia Schools (Nursery, Prep, etc.), offline application forms may be available at designated centres such as Balak Mata Centres. Forms must be collected and submitted in person.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27: Important Tips for Applicants

Keep soft copies of all submitted documents and payment receipts.

Verify eligibility before applying to avoid rejection.

Use the official JMI website for updates and notifications.

With new programmes, flexible entry options, and an expanded admission process, JMI 2026-27 admissions offer students an enhanced and accessible way to enrol in their preferred courses.

