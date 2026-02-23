Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27 Open, Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online And Offline

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27 Open, Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online And Offline

Jamia Millia Islamia opens 2026-27 admissions with new programmes and flexible entry options. Apply online or offline before March 25.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 02:35 PM (IST)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has officially opened its admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. The university has released its admission prospectus and started accepting applications for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and advanced diploma programmes. This year, JMI has introduced 30 new programmes and added additional admission categories, offering students greater flexibility in course selection and enrolment. 

Courses Available for 2026-27 Admission 

Applicants can apply for a wide range of courses, including general university programmes, CUET-based courses, B.Tech., B.Arch., and the Multiple Entry Mode under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), aligned with India’s NEP 2020. This expansion provides multiple entry points and diverse options for aspiring students across various fields. 

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27: How to Apply Online 

Visit the Official Portal: Access the JMI admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in 

Download Prospectus: Review the detailed prospectus to check eligibility criteria and programme requirements. 

Create an Account: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number to generate login credentials. 

Fill Application Form: Enter personal and academic details accurately. 

Select Programmes: Choose courses based on eligibility. 

Upload Documents: Submit scanned copies of photograph, signature, and academic certificates. 

Pay Application Fee: Use online payment methods like credit/debit card or net banking. 

Submit Application: Review all details carefully before submission, usually by March 25, 2026. 

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27: Offline Registration  

For Jamia Schools (Nursery, Prep, etc.), offline application forms may be available at designated centres such as Balak Mata Centres. Forms must be collected and submitted in person. 

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27: Important Tips for Applicants 

  • Keep soft copies of all submitted documents and payment receipts. 
  • Verify eligibility before applying to avoid rejection. 
  • Use the official JMI website for updates and notifications. 

With new programmes, flexible entry options, and an expanded admission process, JMI 2026-27 admissions offer students an enhanced and accessible way to enrol in their preferred courses. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Jamia News Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27 Open, Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online And Offline
Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27 Open, Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online And Offline
Education
CBSE Board Class 12 Exam 2026: Chandigarh Teen Writes Physics Paper On Stretcher Despite Illness
CBSE Board Class 12 Exam 2026: Chandigarh Teen Writes Physics Paper On Stretcher Despite Illness
Education
UP Board Exams 2026: Class 10 English Underway, Class 12 Maths & Biology Papers Today, Check Key Guidelines
UP Board Exams 2026: Class 10 English Underway, Class 12 Maths & Biology Papers Today, Check Key Guidelines
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 23, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 23, Top National, International, Sports, Business News  
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Kishtwar News: 7 Militants Killed in 30 Days as Army Strikes JeM Module in Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget