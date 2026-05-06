JAC Class 12th Result 2026 Declared, Direct Link To Check Here 

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 on May 6, bringing an end to the wait for students across the state. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their scores on the official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

To access the result, candidates must enter their roll code and roll number as printed on their admit cards. Results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—are now available online.

Direct Link To Check - Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2026

How to Check JAC 12th Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official JAC result website.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “JAC Intermediate Result 2026.”

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

JAC Inter Result 2026: Science Stream Pass Percentage at 82.92%

The Science stream has recorded a pass percentage of 82.92%, as per official data. A total of 74,771 students have successfully cleared the examination in this stream.

JAC 12th Result 2026: Arts Stream Achieves 96.14% Pass Rate

According to the official figures, the Arts stream has performed strongly this year with an impressive pass percentage of 96.14%.

JAC 12th Result 2026: Re-evaluation Process Explained

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation once the results are announced. The application process will be conducted online through the official website, and a nominal fee may be charged for each subject.

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