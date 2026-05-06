Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJAC Class 12th Result 2026 Declared, Direct Link To Check Here 

JAC Class 12th Result 2026 Declared, Direct Link To Check Here 

JAC 12th Result 2026 declared on May 6. Students can check Science, Commerce, Arts results online using roll code and number.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 May 2026 02:57 PM (IST)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 on May 6, bringing an end to the wait for students across the state. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their scores on the official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

To access the result, candidates must enter their roll code and roll number as printed on their admit cards. Results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—are now available online.

Direct Link To Check - Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2026

How to Check JAC 12th Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official JAC result website. 

Step 2: Click on the link titled “JAC Intermediate Result 2026.” 

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number. 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button. 

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference. 

JAC Inter Result 2026: Science Stream Pass Percentage at 82.92% 

The Science stream has recorded a pass percentage of 82.92%, as per official data. A total of 74,771 students have successfully cleared the examination in this stream. 

JAC 12th Result 2026: Arts Stream Achieves 96.14% Pass Rate 

According to the official figures, the Arts stream has performed strongly this year with an impressive pass percentage of 96.14%. 

JAC 12th Result 2026: Re-evaluation Process Explained 

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation once the results are announced. The application process will be conducted online through the official website, and a nominal fee may be charged for each subject.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 06 May 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
JAC Class 12th Result 2026 Declared, Direct Link To Check Here 
JAC Class 12th Result 2026 Declared, Direct Link To Check Here 
Education
Delhi NIOS Admission 2026: Failed Class 9, 10 Students Get Second Chance, Direct Link Soon
Delhi NIOS Admission 2026: Failed Class 9, 10 Students Get Second Chance, Direct Link Soon
Education
TN SSLC, HSC +2 Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon, Know How To Check
TN SSLC, HSC +2 Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon, Know How To Check
Education
New Academic Year, New Expenses: How To Manage Rising Education Costs
Why School Expenses Feel More Expensive This Year And How To Cope
Advertisement

Videos

BIG POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT: TVK moves closer to government formation in Tamil Nadu
INDIA BLOC MOVE: SP chief to extend support amid Bengal political developments
BIG BREAKING: Post-election violence continues across West Bengal
BIG BREAKING: Post-election violence continues across West Bengal
Shocking visuals: Fresh violence reported across multiple districts in West Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget