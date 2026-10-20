J&K Class 10 Board Exams: 72,232 Students Appear Across 687 Centres, Says Education Director

Srinagar: A total of 72,232 students appeared for the Class 10 board examinations across the Kashmir Valley, with the School Education Department making arrangements at 687 examination centres, Director School Education Kashmir Naseer Ahmad Wani said.

Speaking to ANI, Wani on Monday said that the examinations began smoothly, with adequate arrangements in place for students, and urged parents to enrol more children in government schools, highlighting the facilities provided by the government.

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Wani said, "As you know, the Class 10 board examinations commenced today. A total of 72,232 students from across the Kashmir Valley are appearing in today’s exam across, and zero fees. Along with this, our teachers are highly qualified, and every effort is made to ensure adequate staff is posted everywhere at 687 examination centres. All the necessary arrangements that ought to be in place, whether regarding seating arrangements or lighting. Therefore, we urge parents to enrol more and more of their children in government schools."

Wani said examination centres were allotted keeping students' convenience in mind, while the examination timing was fixed at 11 am to help them reach their centres on time.

He added that no complaints had been received regarding students being delayed by traffic or other reasons.

“First of all, whenever we assign an examination centre, it is done keeping the students’ convenience in mind so they don't have to travel too far away. Moreover, the timing has been set appropriately at 11:00 AM, so students leave early in the morning and reach their centres on time. We haven't received any complaints from anywhere about students being delayed due to traffic or any other reason. So I feel that today's exam went very smoothly, and students faced no difficulties whatsoever,” he said.

The School Education Director also said the examinations were conducted peacefully at the centres inspected by officials, adding that police personnel had been deployed wherever the administration anticipated security concerns.

Wani further said, “Everywhere we inspected examination centers, there was no disturbance at all; exams were conducted very peacefully. So there is no concern of that kind. However, wherever the administration felt there could be any security issue, police personnel were also deployed.”

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Wani further appealed to parents to opt for government schools, citing the facilities available to students, including free uniforms, meals and textbooks, along with exemption from tuition fees.

“It is our humble appeal to all citizens to turn increasingly towards government schools. The government has provided extensive facilities for children in government schools such as free uniforms, free meals, free textbooks, and no tuition fees. In addition, our teachers are highly qualified and well-educated, and every effort is made to ensure adequate staff is posted everywhere. Therefore, we urge people to enroll more and more of their children in government schools,” he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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