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English NewsEducationUPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 Out: 8,956 Candidates Clear Written Exam, Check What’s Next

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 Out: 8,956 Candidates Clear Written Exam, Check What’s Next

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 is out. A total of 8,956 candidates qualified for SSB interviews. Check result PDF, download steps and marksheet details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 10:07 AM (IST)

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can access the result PDF on the commission’s official website at upsc.gov.in.  

According to the result notice, 8,956 candidates have qualified for the next stage, which involves interviews conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB) under the Ministry of Defence. 

ALSO READ: UPESSC Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply For 12,405 Primary Teacher Posts By October 28

The result document lists the roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the written examination. Those who qualify should check the subsequent selection requirements and keep track of official announcements regarding the interview process. 

Candidates who selected the Army, including the Indian Military Academy (IMA) or Officers Training Academy (OTA), as their first preference must register on the Recruiting Directorate’s website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, to receive information about their SSB interviews. 

The CDS 2 examination was held on September 13, 2026, in offline mode across three shifts. 

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: How To Download The Result PDF 

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Look for the ‘Active Examination’ section on the website. 

Step 3: Select the CDS examination 2026 option. 

Step 4: Click on the link titled “CDS 2 Written Result”. 

Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Use the Ctrl+F keyboard shortcut to search for your roll number in the document. 

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: What Happens After The Written Exam? 

Candidates who qualify in the written examination can proceed to the SSB interview stage, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and verification requirements. 

The respective Service Selection Boards under the Ministry of Defence will conduct interviews for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers Training Academy (OTA), depending on the candidates’ preferences and eligibility. 

Candidates who opted for the Army, including IMA and OTA, as their first choice must register on the Recruiting Directorate’s official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in to receive updates about their interview arrangements. 

Shortlisted candidates should regularly visit the UPSC website and the relevant service recruitment portals for interview schedules, instructions, and other announcements. They should also keep track of any further requirements communicated by the concerned authorities. 

ALSO READ: MBBS Students Admitted From 2019-20 Get Extra Attempt To Clear First-Year Exam

UPSC CDS 2 Marksheet 2026: When Will It Be Available? 

Candidates awaiting their marksheets should note that the release timeline specified by UPSC is linked to the final result of the OTA course. 

As stated in the commission’s notice, marksheets will be uploaded to its online portal, upsconline.nic.in, within 15 days of the publication of the final result for the OTA course, following the completion of the SSB interviews. 

The marksheets will remain available on the website for 30 days. Therefore, the 15-day period does not begin with the declaration of the CDS 2 written examination result. 

Candidates should check the official UPSC portal for the availability of their marksheets and any further instructions concerning the selection process.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UPSC CDS Result UPSC UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026
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