ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Begins at icsi.edu, Here's How To Register

ICSI CSEET June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session. Eligible candidates interested in pursuing the Company Secretary course can now apply online through the official website at smash.icsi.edu.

According to the schedule announced by ICSI, the registration deadline for the June 2026 session is February 15, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete their applications on time to avoid missing out on the upcoming examination cycle.

ICSI CSEET June 2026: Application Fees

Candidates must pay the required registration and examination fees set by ICSI for the CSEET June 2026 session.

Registration fee: ₹7,500

Examination fee: ₹1,500

The fees must be paid online while submitting the application form.

ICSI CSEET June 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at smash.icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CSEET June 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Log in and complete the application form with your personal and academic details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the specified format.

Step 6: Pay the registration and examination fees online.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

ICSI CSEET June 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who can apply for the CSEET June 2026 session include:

Students who are currently appearing for their Class 12 examinations

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent qualification

Undergraduate students from recognised institutions

ICSI has also stated that the University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises the Company Secretary qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

About CSEET June 2026:

The CSEET June 2026 examination will be held in centre-based mode from June 1 to June 4. ICSI conducts the CSEET three times a year in February, June, and October. The CSEET score will remain valid for three years, and candidates will also be required to complete the Student Induction Programme.

Candidates who qualify for the CSEET will be eligible for registration to the Executive Programme, followed by the Professional Programme, along with the prescribed training and membership requirements laid down in ICSI.

