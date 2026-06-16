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HomeEducationHP Polytechnic Admission Test Result 2026 Out At hptechboard.com, Know How To Check

HP Polytechnic Admission Test Result 2026 Out At hptechboard.com, Know How To Check

HP PAT Result 2026 has been announced. Download the merit list PDF, check your rank and know counselling details.

Reported By : Animesh Bhardwaj | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 08:51 AM (IST)

The Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board (HPTSB) has announced the results of the Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT) 2026. Students who appeared for the state-level entrance examination can now access their results through the board’s official website at hptechboard.com. 

The result was published on June 15, 2026, and is available in the form of a merit list. Candidates can view their rankings without entering any login credentials. The board has also informed students that individual result notifications will not be dispatched through email or postal services. 

ALSO READ: NCERT Faces Questions After Harappan ‘Dancing Girl’ Appears Altered In New Class 9 Textbook

HP PAT Result 2026: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official HPTSB website at hptechboard.com. 

Step 2: Locate and click on the HP PAT Result 2026 link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Open the merit list PDF displayed on the screen. 

Step 4: Search for your name, roll number, or other relevant details. 

Step 5: Download the PDF and keep a copy for future reference. 

Since the result has been published as a PDF document, students can directly check their status without needing a username or password. 

Direct Link To Check

Qualified Candidates to Participate in Counselling 

Candidates who have secured a place in the HP PAT 2026 merit list will be eligible for the upcoming counselling process. This stage is crucial for securing admission into various polytechnic institutes across Himachal Pradesh. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon; Over 6.8 Lakh Students Await Score Improvement Outcome

During counseling, applicants will be required to complete their registration, enter their Class 10 marks, and submit their preferred colleges and courses. The information provided at this stage will play an important role in the seat allocation process. 

Seat Allotment to Depend on Multiple Factors 

The board is expected to conduct counselling in multiple rounds. Seat allocation will be determined on the basis of candidates’ ranks, reservation category, choice preferences, and the availability of seats in participating institutions. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Exam Education News Exam Result HP PAT Result 2026 HP PAT 2026 Merit List HP PAT Result 2026 Link HP PAT 2026 Counselling Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test
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