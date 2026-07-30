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English NewsEducationAssam Passes Higher Education Council Act; New Law To Change How Universities And Colleges Function

Assam Passes Higher Education Council Act; New Law To Change How Universities And Colleges Function

Assam has passed the ASHEC Act 2026 to strengthen higher education through better governance, academic reforms, research and NEP 2020 alignment.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 10:04 AM (IST)

The Assam government has enacted the Assam State Higher Education Council (ASHEC) Act, 2026, introducing a new framework aimed at improving governance, academic standards and long-term planning across the state's higher education system. The legislation is expected to strengthen coordination among universities and colleges while supporting quality education and policy reforms. 

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared the major highlights of the new law through a post on X, outlining its objectives and how it will reshape higher education administration in the state. 

ASHEC to Lead Higher Education Reforms in Assam 

A key provision of the legislation is the creation of the Assam State Higher Education Council (ASHEC), which will function as the apex body overseeing higher education institutions across the state. The council has been entrusted with guiding universities and colleges on academic development, institutional performance, and effective implementation of education policies. 

ALSO READ: NEP 2020 Completes 6 Years: What Every Student And Parent Should Know About India's Education Reforms

The new body is expected to improve coordination among higher education institutions while helping them adopt better governance practices and maintain academic quality. 

Another significant feature of the Act is the introduction of the State Higher Education Plan (SHEP). This strategic roadmap is designed to support evidence-based planning and ensure that future policy decisions are driven by reliable data and aligned with the evolving needs of colleges and universities. 

Focus on Academic Quality, Research and Technology 

The legislation places strong emphasis on enhancing the overall quality of higher education in Assam. It seeks to encourage reforms in curriculum design, examination systems, and accreditation processes while promoting research, innovation, and wider use of technology in teaching and institutional management. 

The Act also aims to improve equity and excellence across the higher education ecosystem by supporting measures that strengthen academic outcomes and institutional competitiveness. 

To make policymaking more effective, the council will maintain higher education statistics, monitor institutional performance and contribute to national initiatives, including the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE). It also proposes better coordination in funding and infrastructure development to ensure resources are utilised efficiently across educational institutions. 

Collaborative Governance Aligned With NEP 2020 

The ASHEC Act proposes a collaborative governance model by bringing together the state government, vice-chancellors, eminent academicians, regulatory authorities and other stakeholders. The objective is to create a more coordinated approach to policy formulation and the future development of higher education in Assam. 

The legislation also seeks to strike a balance between institutional autonomy and accountability. While universities will continue to function independently, they will be encouraged to adopt transparent governance systems and uphold high academic standards. 

ALSO READ: Rejected By IIT-Kanpur, Student Hacks IIT-K, IIT-Madras Websites; Institute Offers Fresh Chance

According to Minister Ranoj Pegu, the legislation is fully aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which envisages a robust State Higher Education Council in every state to strengthen governance, planning and academic quality in higher education. 

With the new law now in place, Assam aims to create a more structured, data-driven and future-ready higher education system that supports students, faculty members and institutions while aligning state-level reforms with national education goals.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Assam News Assam Education News Assam Higher Education Council Act Higher Education Council Act Assam Higher Education
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