GUJCET Registration 2026 Begins Today At gujcet.gseb.org, Know How To Register

GUJCET 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar, has opened the registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at gseb.org.

The application process, which began today, will remain open until December 30. The examination is scheduled to be held in the last week of March 2026.

GUJCET is conducted for admission to degree engineering and diploma/degree pharmacy courses in the state. The exam is meant for Group A, Group B, and Group AB students from the HSC Science stream. Scores obtained in GUJCET are used for admission to engineering and pharmacy colleges across the state.

GUJCET 2026: Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs. 350, payable through credit card/debit card/net banking. Candidates must note that fee payment is necessary to submit the GUJCET 2026 application form. A failure to do so will lead to rejection of the candidates' forms.

GUJCET 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the available registration link.

Step 3: Register by entering the required basic details.

Step 4: Fill in the GUJCET 2026 application form carefully.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

GUJNET 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be currently studying in or have passed Class 12 (HSC) fromarecognised board. Physics and Chemistry must be compulsory subjects at the Class 12 level. Candidates should have either Mathematics or Biology as anadditionalsubject. GUJCET is held for students seeking admission to the following courses:

Degree Engineering

Degree Pharmacy

Diploma Pharmacy

Admissions to colleges in Gujarat are managed by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Seat allotment is done based on GUJCET scores along with Class 12 marks.

About GUJNET 2026:

GUJNET is a state-level entrance exam held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in the state.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects are eligible to apply. They must have scored at least 45 percent marks in the required subjects, while candidates from reserved categories need a minimum of 40 per cent.

