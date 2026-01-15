Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationFAIMA Slams NEET-PG Cut-Off Slash, Warns of Nationwide Protests

FAIMA Slams NEET-PG Cut-Off Slash, Warns of Nationwide Protests

FAIMA opposes drastic NEET-PG cut-off reduction allowing negative-score eligibility; warns of protests if policy not withdrawn.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 02:40 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda expressing grave concern over "drastically reduced" NEET-PG 2025 cut-off percentile, allowing candidates with 'negative' scores to become "eligible" for postgraduate admissions. 

FAIMA urged the Centre to withdraw the notification, warning that it would initiate nationwide protests if the government did not take timely action. 

The medical association strongly opposed the notice issued by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), stating that it makes candidates with "scores as low as minus 40 marks eligible for postgraduate admissions." 

FAIMA wrote, "We are writing this letter on behalf of the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) to express our strong opposition and grave concern regarding the notice issued by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on January 13, 2026, whereby the cut-off percentile for NEET-PG 2025-26 has been drastically reduced across all categories, making candidates with scores as low as minus 40 marks eligible for postgraduate admissions." 

"NEET-PG is a prestigious, highly competitive national-level examination that serves as the backbone of postgraduate medical education in India. Such an unprecedented and illogical reduction in the cut-off severely undermines the sanctity, credibility, and purpose of this examination. Allowing candidates with negative marks to qualify for postgraduate medical training cannot be justified under any academic or ethical standards," the letter added. 

FAIMA argued that the move raises concern over the quality of doctors, calling it a "threat" to patient safety. 

FAIMA wrote, "This decision raises serious concerns about the quality of future specialists and poses a direct threat to patient safety and public health, particularly affecting the poor and vulnerable sections of society who depend on government and teaching hospitals." 

The body also stated that the drastic reduction might make the NEET-PG examination "redundant." 

"Furthermore, such a drastic reduction creates an impression that conducting a national competitive examination like NEET-PG may soon become redundant, as admissions could be granted irrespective of merit, rank, or eligibility. Lowering educational standards merely to fill vacant seats in certain private medical colleges is unacceptable and sets a harmful precedent for the future of India's medical education system," the medical body said. 

"FAIMA strongly condemns this decision taken by MCC/NBE and urges the Government of India to immediately withdraw this notification and restore a reasonable, merit-based cut-off in the larger interest of patients, medical education, and public trust. Failing timely corrective action, FAIMA will be compelled to initiate nationwide protests in consultation with resident doctors and medical associations across the country," the letter read. 

Earlier today, Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the FAIMA, also issued a video message and criticised the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for lowering the NEET-PG qualifying percentile to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats. 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions to address the large number of vacant postgraduate medical seats across the country. 

According to sources, "This decision follows the completion of Round-2 counselling, where over 18,000 PG seats remained unfilled in government and private medical colleges." 

"The revision aims to ensure optimal utilisation of available seats, which are vital for expanding India's pool of trained medical specialists. Leaving such seats vacant undermines national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources," sources said further. 

All NEET-PG candidates are MBBS-qualified doctors who have completed their degrees and internships. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
FAIMA NEET PG Cut Off
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Election 2025
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Cities
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Maharashtra Polls: Voting Underway for BMC and Maharashtra Civic Polls, Celebrities and Leaders Urge High Turnout
PM Highlights ‘Democracy That Delivers’ as India Showcases Scale, Inclusion and Diversity
Breaking: UNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting on Iran as US-Iran Tensions and Protest Crackdown Intensify
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget