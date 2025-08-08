Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi University Reopens UG Admission Window: Here's How To Avail Your Second Chance

Delhi University Reopens UG Admission Window: Here's How To Avail Your Second Chance

The third allocation list will be released on August 13, with special category lists following, concluding the process by August.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi University will open its mid-entry admission window for undergraduate programmes from 5 pm on Friday, allowing fresh candidates who missed earlier rounds to apply for the current academic session.

The university released its list of vacant seats on Thursday, following the conclusion of the latest round of upgrade. The mid-entry provision, available under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), will remain open until 4:59 pm on August 10.

Candidates who did not register earlier or failed to complete the second phase of admission can apply by paying a fee of Rs 1,000.

"This is an opportunity for those students who were unable to participate in the CSAS earlier due to various reasons. Through mid-entry, they can now enter the admission process," a university official said.

The latest data shared by Delhi University shows that 71,130 students have already secured admission across 79 undergraduate programmes being offered in 69 colleges. The university has a total of 71,624 UG seats for the 2025-26 academic year.

As part of the previous allocation round, DU had reopened its upgrade window from August 2-3. Of the eligible students, 34,069 applied for a higher preference, while 35,889 chose to freeze their existing allocation.

As a result, 5,930 students received upgraded seats.

The process of document verification and fee payment for the latest upgraded allotments continued until August 7.

After the closure of the mid-entry window, Delhi University will release its third allocation list on August 13. This will be followed by the first allocation lists for ECA, sports, and CW quotas on August 15.

The university has announced that the entire UG admission process will be completed by August 19. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
DU UG Admission DU Admissions 2025
