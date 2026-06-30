DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi has recorded a strong response to its undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic year, with more than 65,000 aspirants completing their registration through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) during the first phase.

According to university officials, a total of 65,343 candidates had registered on the CSAS portal by 8.30 pm on Monday. The registration window opened on June 26 for students who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 and are seeking admission to Delhi University's undergraduate programmes.

DU Admissions Based Entirely On CUET UG 2026 Scores

For the current admission cycle, Delhi University will admit students to 73 undergraduate courses and more than 100 combinations under BA programmes spread across its 67 affiliated colleges. Admissions will be determined solely by CUET UG 2026 scores, provided candidates meet the programme-specific eligibility requirements laid down by the university.

Applicants must complete their registration using their CUET UG 2026 application number on the CSAS portal before proceeding to the next stages of the admission process.

DU UG Admission 2026: New API Integration Introduced For Smoother Registration

To make the application process more efficient and secure, Delhi University has introduced an automated verification system using the Government of India's API Setu platform. Through this integration, essential applicant details such as name, date of birth, photograph, and signature are automatically fetched, reducing the chances of manual entry errors while improving the overall security of the registration process.

The university has also prescribed a one-time, non-refundable registration fee. Candidates from the Unreserved, OBC-NCL and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 250, while applicants belonging to the SC, ST and PwBD categories need to pay Rs 100.

DU UG Admission 2026: What Happens After Phase 1?

Once the initial registration phase concludes, applicants will move to the second stage of the CSAS admission process. During this phase, candidates will submit their preferred combinations of colleges and undergraduate programmes.

Students will also be required to match their CUET UG subject papers with the subjects they studied in Class 12. Only the relevant language and domain-specific CUET papers corresponding to subjects passed in school will be considered while determining eligibility and preparing admission scores for individual programmes.

After completing the subject mapping process, the university will verify candidates' eligibility before allowing them to finalise their programme and college preferences.

Delhi University is expected to release the schedule for CSAS Phase 2 in the coming days, enabling registered candidates to proceed with the next step of the undergraduate admission process.

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