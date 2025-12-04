Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: Application Begin Today At edudel.nic.in, Check Details Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has opened the admission process for entry-level classes in Nursery, KG, and Class 1 for the 2026, 27 academic years. From today, December 4, 2025, parents can fill out and submit the online application forms at edudel.nic.in.

The process will remain open until December 27, 2025. This yearly admission cycle sees a large number of applications across Delhi’s private unaided schools, so parents are advised to submit forms on time and carefully review each school’s admission criteria.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Nursery Admission 2026–27’ link.

Step 3: Complete the registration by entering the required basic details.

Step 4: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27 application form.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and make the payment.

Step 7: Submit the form and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: Documents Required

Parents submitting the application must also attach photocopies of the required documents listed in the notification. The documents to be submitted are as follows:

A valid birth certificate

Passport-sized photographs of the child and both parents

Proof of residence, such as:

Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the parent’s name (with the child’s name included)

Domicile certificate of the child or either parent

Voter ID (EPIC) of either parent

Electricity, MTNL telephone, or water bill

Passport of the child or either parent

Aadhaar/UID card of the child or either parent

DoE Issues Transparency Guidelines:

The DoE has also released comprehensive guidelines for the 2026–27 admission process. Schools have been directed to follow transparent procedures at every stage.

Whether the draw of lots is conducted digitally or using paper slips, it must be held in the presence of parents.

The DoE has clarified that students already in Nursery (2025–26) will move to KG, and those in KG will move to Class 1 automatically. So, Nursery admissions for 2026-27 are only for children who turn three, not four, by March 31, 2026.

Education Loan Information:

