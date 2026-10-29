Jamia Protests: Govt Won’t Tolerate Hooliganism or Rowdy Behaviour, Says Education Minister

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday criticised the alleged violence during the ongoing protests at Jamia Millia Islamia, asserting that the government would not accept “hooliganism” or “rowdy behaviour”. The demonstrations, centred on the demand to restore the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), have continued amid a disagreement between students and the university administration over the election process.

The agitation entered its 17th day on Wednesday, even as the university announced that elections would be conducted within 15 days after the students' union constitution receives approval. Protesters, however, have insisted that the administration specify a clear deadline for approving the constitution and holding the polls.

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The university also released visuals showing broken windows and alleged that students had entered certain campus areas by force, damaging surveillance cameras and other property. Officials did not clarify what action would be taken over the alleged damage.

Pralhad Joshi Condemns Alleged Violence At Jamia

Speaking to reporters, Joshi described the developments at Jamia Millia Islamia as unfortunate and reiterated his opposition to the alleged violence. He also referred to the long gap since the university last held students' union elections.

“What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia is very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn it. Student union elections have not been held there since 2006. The last time elections were held, there was a serious incident of violence, following which the process was suspended.

“A demand was raised for elections to be held, but some people were also involved in anti-university activities. Action was taken against those involved, but it was alleged that some innocent people were also targeted,” Joshi told reporters.

The minister said the concerns raised by students had been taken into account and that a committee had been formed to examine their grievances.

Seven-Member Committee To Examine Students' Grievances

According to Joshi, a seven-member panel comprising senior deans and professors has been constituted to look into the issues raised by the protesting students.

“The committee will examine the grievances raised by the students. We have assured them that their concerns will be looked into. However, the government will not tolerate hooliganism or rowdy behaviour by people who come wearing masks. A police complaint has already been filed, and I appeal to the Delhi Police to investigate the matter seriously,” Joshi said.

The minister also referred to a police complaint in connection with the incident and called for a serious investigation by the Delhi Police.

Why Are Jamia Students Protesting?

The central demand of the agitation is the restoration of the JMISU and the resumption of elections, which have not taken place since 2006. Students have maintained that the administration must announce a definite election date and establish a timeline for approving the union's constitution.

The protest has continued despite the university's announcement that elections would take place within 15 days of the constitution's approval. For the demonstrators, the absence of a fixed deadline for that approval remains a key concern.

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University Revokes Notices Issued During Agitation

In an order issued on Monday, the university stated that students' union elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution. The order also withdrew suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the agitation.

Additionally, the university provided for the formation of a committee to investigate the conduct of security personnel during the protests.

Despite these measures, the students have maintained that the administration's decision does not fully address their demands. They continue to seek a clear timeline for approving the constitution and conducting the elections.

The standoff therefore remains unresolved, with students pressing for a defined electoral schedule while the university has announced a process linked to the approval of the union's constitution.

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