IGNOU December TEE 2026: Submit Assignments Online By November 20, Check Upload Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IGNOU launches OAMS for December 2026 TEE assignments.

Upload scanned assignments via OAMS by November 20.

Students already passed or submitted physically are exempt.

Track assignment evaluation progress through IGNOU Samarth accounts.

IGNOU December TEE 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has rolled out an Online Assignment Management System (OAMS) for students appearing in the December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). Eligible learners enrolled in open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes can submit their assignments through the new portal until November 20, 2026.

As stated in a Ministry of Education press release dated October 28, students can upload assignments for individual courses using their IGNOU Samarth student accounts. The platform is also designed to provide online submission acknowledgements and enable students to track the progress of their assignment evaluations.

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Dr Umesh Chandra Pandey, senior regional director and head of the IGNOU Regional Centre, Bhopal, said the initiative is intended to improve access to student services through technology. He has advised eligible learners to submit their work within the prescribed timeline and adhere to the university's guidelines.

Students preparing for the December TEE should review the submission requirements carefully to ensure that their assignments are uploaded correctly and within the deadline.

IGNOU December TEE 2026: How To Upload Assignments

Under the new system, students must prepare handwritten answers, scan the completed pages, and combine them into a single PDF for each course. The maximum permitted size for an individual PDF file is 20 MB.

Before uploading an assignment, students should ensure that the first page contains all the required identification details. These include:

Student's name

Enrolment number

Study centre code

Course code

Regional centre code and name

Email address

Students should also verify that every file corresponds to the correct programme, course, and examination session before submitting it through the portal. Checking these details in advance can help prevent errors during the submission process.

Who Needs To Submit IGNOU Assignments Again?

Not every student is required to upload assignments again for the December 2026 TEE. IGNOU has clarified that learners who have already passed the assignments for a particular course do not need to resubmit them.

The same exemption applies to students who have already handed in the relevant assignments in physical form to their study centre or regional centre for the December 2026 examination.

Students should therefore check their previous submission records before uploading files to the new platform. This will help them determine whether any assignment requirements remain incomplete.

IGNOU Assignment Submission: How To Check Status

Once an assignment has been submitted successfully through OAMS, students will receive an acknowledgement on the portal. The university will also send a copy of the acknowledgement to the email address registered with the institution.

After submission, learners can sign in to their IGNOU Samarth accounts to monitor the status of their assignment evaluation. Students should retain the acknowledgement for future references and check their accounts for updates.

The online tracking facility is intended to help learners follow the progress of their submissions without relying solely on offline enquiries.

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IGNOU Warns Students Against Sending Assignments By Email

IGNOU has specifically instructed students not to send their assignments by email to the regional centre or any other university office. Assignments submitted through email will not be accepted.

Eligible students should instead use the designated OAMS portal and complete the process by November 20, 2026. They should also ensure that their scanned files meet the prescribed format and size requirements before uploading them.

With the deadline approaching, students enrolled in ODL and online programmes should review their course-wise assignment requirements, confirm whether any previous submissions remain valid, and complete all necessary uploads through the authorised system.

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