HomeEducationCMAT 2026 Application Correction Window Opens Today At cmat.nta.nic.in, Check How to Make Changes

CMAT 2026 Application Correction Window Opens Today At cmat.nta.nic.in, Check How to Make Changes

NTA to open the CMAT 2026 correction window today; edits allowed until November 28. Here is all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CMAT 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for the CMAT 2026 application form today, 26 November 2025. Candidates who need to update any details in their previously submitted forms can make the changes on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. 

This correction window follows the closure of the CMAT 2026 registration process November 24, 2025. The correction window will stay open until November 28, 2025. 

CMAT 2026: How to Make Application Correction 

Step 1: Visit the official CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the registration link displayed on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit them. 

Step 4: After logging in, the application form will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Review the information carefully and make any necessary changes. 

Step 6: Submit the updated form and download the confirmation page. 

Step 7: Keep a printed copy for future reference. 

About CMAT 2026: 

CMAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes in AICTE-approved institutes. The NTA has not yet announced the exam date or other important schedules. 

CMAT 2026 will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will last three hours. The exam will assess candidates in Quantitative Techniques, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. The scores will be used for admission to management courses for the 2026–27 academic year. 

 The exam consists of 100 questions carrying a total of 400 marks. The paper will be in English. Each correct answer is awarded 4 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. No marks are given for unanswered questions. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
NTA CMAT CMAT 2026
