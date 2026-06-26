A Class 10 student from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a place in the international ShakthiSAT space mission. Mahima Rajput has been selected to represent India in the programme, which will bring together students from 108 countries to participate in satellite-building and space-related activities.

The selection marks a significant achievement for the young student, who successfully completed an extensive training programme designed to strengthen participants' understanding of science, satellites, and space technology.

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Mahima Rajput To Represent India In Global Space Mission

Speaking about her selection, Mahima Rajput explained how she became part of the programme after being encouraged by her school.

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Mahima Rajput, a 10th-class student, is selected for the international space Mission 'ShakthiSAT' from India. Students from 108 countries will participate.



Mahima Rajput says, "I am selected for the Mission 'ShakthiSAT', which my principal told my… pic.twitter.com/KOemeBd8YC — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

Mahima Rajput says, "I am selected for the Mission 'ShakthiSAT', which my principal told my guidance teacher, and she registered me after that. After I registered, some modules came up, which clarified your basic concepts about science and satellites. There were a total of 21 modules and 365 lessons, which helped us a lot. We were trained in how to make satellites, which includes a total of 108 countries. On the 23rd of August, we have to go to Delhi, where we will build a satellite that will land on the surface of the Moon, and another satellite will revolve in the Moon's orbit, and then we will launch it in October..."

Extensive Training Before The Mission

According to Mahima, participants underwent a structured learning process before being selected for the international mission. The programme included 21 learning modules and 365 lessons, covering the fundamentals of science, satellite technology, and spacecraft development.

She said the training helped participants strengthen their understanding of space science while also teaching them the practical aspects of satellite design and construction. Students selected from different countries are expected to collaborate during the mission.

Satellite-Building Programme Scheduled In Delhi

As part of the next phase of the programme, Mahima is scheduled to travel to Delhi on August 23. During the event, participating students will work on satellite development as part of the ShakthiSAT mission.

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According to her statement, one satellite is planned to land on the Moon's surface, while another is expected to orbit the Moon. The launch is scheduled for October, making the programme an important opportunity for students interested in space science and innovation.

Mahima's selection places her among young learners chosen to take part in an international initiative focused on advancing scientific knowledge, collaboration and hands-on experience in satellite technology. Her achievement also highlights the growing participation of Indian students in global STEM and space education programmes.

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