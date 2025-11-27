CBSE CTET 2026 Registration Begins at ctet.nic.in, Here’s How to Apply

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationCBSE CTET 2026 Registration Begins at ctet.nic.in, Here’s How to Apply

CBSE opens CTET February 2026 registration from Nov 27 to Dec 18; candidates can apply online at the official website. Check details here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CBSE CTET Registration 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification and opened the registration window for the CTET February 2026 session. The online application process begins today on November 27, 2025, and the final date to submit the form is December 18, 2025 (11:59 pm). Interested candidates must complete their applications online only through the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in. 

The CTET February 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on 8 February 2026. Candidates should note that, as per the Supreme Court’s mandate on Teacher Eligibility Tests (TET), anyone aspiring to become a teacher must appear for the CTET. 

Official Notice: Direct Link

CBSE CTET 2026: Registration Fee 

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for candidates applying for one paper. Those who wish to appear for both papers will need to pay Rs 1,200. 

CBSE CTET 2026: How to Register  

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in. 

Step 2: Select “Apply” under the New Candidate Registration section. 

Step 3: Enter your personal and contact details to complete the registration. 

Step 4: Once registered, log in using the application number and password sent to you. 

Step 5: Fill in the CTET application form with the required information. 

Step 6: Upload your scanned passport-size photograph and signature. 

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form to finish the process. 

About CTET 2026:  

CBSE conducts the CTET examination twice a year, and for 2026, it will be held in offline mode. As per the latest notification, candidates can attempt the exam as many times as they wish, as there is no restriction on the number of attempts. 

The test will be conducted in two shifts Paper I and Paper II and will be available in 20 languages across 132 cities in India. 

A detailed information bulletin, covering the exam pattern, syllabus, language options, eligibility requirements, fees, exam centres, and key dates, will soon be available on the official CTET website. 

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Embed widget