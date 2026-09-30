Loud Blast At Mangaluru Refinery Shakes Homes, Smoke Seen Rising; Airport On Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Loud explosion-like sound reported at Mangaluru refinery.

Thick smoke, emergency vehicles rushed; houses shook nearby.

MRPL confirmed incident, but cause and casualties remain unknown.

Airport checking installations following district administration advice.

Mangaluru Refinery Blast: A loud explosion-like sound was reported from the premises of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in Mangaluru, with thick black smoke seen rising from the refinery as fire brigade vehicles and ambulances rushed to the site. Additional fire tenders from Mangaluru were sent to the refinery as emergency teams responded to the incident. A few ambulances were also seen leaving the MRPL premises.

Blast Shakes Homes

Residents in areas around the refinery reported feeling the impact of the loud sound. People in Jokatte and Surathkal said their houses shook, while doors and windows were seen vibrating following the reported explosion.

A local said, "Windows of my house and the Panchayat building broke due to a loud sound at around 1230 hours. We don't know what happened inside."

#WATCH | Karnataka | Smoke seen emerging from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) facility in Mangaluru; Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances rush to the spot pic.twitter.com/7qT52ysRp2 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

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The sound was also reportedly heard at Mangaluru airport, where windows at the administrative office rattled following the incident.

MRPL Confirms Incident

MRPL officials confirmed that an incident had occurred within the refinery premises. However, further details about what caused the incident were awaited.

It was also not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or killed in the incident. Fire and emergency response teams remained involved in the operation as officials assessed the situation.

Airport Checks Systems

Following advice from the district administration, Mangaluru airport began a visual inspection of vital installations in and around the airport.

The checks include the Precision Approach Lighting Category I systems and peripheral roads to determine whether they remain operational following the reported blast.

Further details about the incident, including its cause and any possible casualties, are awaited.