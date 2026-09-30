A loud explosion-like sound was reported, followed by thick black smoke. Emergency teams, including fire brigades and ambulances, rushed to the site.
Loud Blast At Mangaluru Refinery Shakes Homes, Smoke Seen Rising; Airport On Alert
Mangaluru Refinery Blast: A loud blast at the MRPL refinery in Mangaluru sent thick smoke into the sky, shook nearby homes and prompted emergency teams to rush to the site.
- Loud explosion-like sound reported at Mangaluru refinery.
- Thick smoke, emergency vehicles rushed; houses shook nearby.
- MRPL confirmed incident, but cause and casualties remain unknown.
- Airport checking installations following district administration advice.
Mangaluru Refinery Blast: A loud explosion-like sound was reported from the premises of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in Mangaluru, with thick black smoke seen rising from the refinery as fire brigade vehicles and ambulances rushed to the site. Additional fire tenders from Mangaluru were sent to the refinery as emergency teams responded to the incident. A few ambulances were also seen leaving the MRPL premises.
Blast Shakes Homes
Residents in areas around the refinery reported feeling the impact of the loud sound. People in Jokatte and Surathkal said their houses shook, while doors and windows were seen vibrating following the reported explosion.
A local said, "Windows of my house and the Panchayat building broke due to a loud sound at around 1230 hours. We don't know what happened inside."
#WATCH | Karnataka | Smoke seen emerging from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) facility in Mangaluru; Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances rush to the spot pic.twitter.com/7qT52ysRp2— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026
ALSO READ: Two Indians Charged For Selling Fake Chinese Ozempic In US, Can Be Jailed For 71 Years
The sound was also reportedly heard at Mangaluru airport, where windows at the administrative office rattled following the incident.
MRPL Confirms Incident
MRPL officials confirmed that an incident had occurred within the refinery premises. However, further details about what caused the incident were awaited.
It was also not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or killed in the incident. Fire and emergency response teams remained involved in the operation as officials assessed the situation.
Airport Checks Systems
Following advice from the district administration, Mangaluru airport began a visual inspection of vital installations in and around the airport.
The checks include the Precision Approach Lighting Category I systems and peripheral roads to determine whether they remain operational following the reported blast.
Further details about the incident, including its cause and any possible casualties, are awaited.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the MRPL facility in Mangaluru?
Did the incident at MRPL affect nearby residents?
Yes, residents in Jokatte and Surathkal reported their houses shook, and doors and windows vibrated or broke due to the loud sound. The sound was also heard at Mangaluru airport.
Has MRPL confirmed the incident?
MRPL officials confirmed that an incident occurred within their premises. However, details regarding its cause or potential casualties are still awaited.
Are there any reports of injuries or casualties?
The article states it was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or killed. Further details on this are awaited.
How did Mangaluru airport respond to the incident?
Mangaluru airport began a visual inspection of vital installations and peripheral roads. This check determines if systems like the Precision Approach Lighting remain operational after the blast.