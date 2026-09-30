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English NewsNewsLoud Blast At Mangaluru Refinery Shakes Homes, Smoke Seen Rising; Airport On Alert

Loud Blast At Mangaluru Refinery Shakes Homes, Smoke Seen Rising; Airport On Alert

Mangaluru Refinery Blast: A loud blast at the MRPL refinery in Mangaluru sent thick smoke into the sky, shook nearby homes and prompted emergency teams to rush to the site.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Loud explosion-like sound reported at Mangaluru refinery.
  • Thick smoke, emergency vehicles rushed; houses shook nearby.
  • MRPL confirmed incident, but cause and casualties remain unknown.
  • Airport checking installations following district administration advice.

Mangaluru Refinery Blast: A loud explosion-like sound was reported from the premises of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in Mangaluru, with thick black smoke seen rising from the refinery as fire brigade vehicles and ambulances rushed to the site. Additional fire tenders from Mangaluru were sent to the refinery as emergency teams responded to the incident. A few ambulances were also seen leaving the MRPL premises.

Blast Shakes Homes

Residents in areas around the refinery reported feeling the impact of the loud sound. People in Jokatte and Surathkal said their houses shook, while doors and windows were seen vibrating following the reported explosion.

A local said, "Windows of my house and the Panchayat building broke due to a loud sound at around 1230 hours. We don't know what happened inside."

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The sound was also reportedly heard at Mangaluru airport, where windows at the administrative office rattled following the incident.

MRPL Confirms Incident

MRPL officials confirmed that an incident had occurred within the refinery premises. However, further details about what caused the incident were awaited.

It was also not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or killed in the incident. Fire and emergency response teams remained involved in the operation as officials assessed the situation.

Airport Checks Systems

Following advice from the district administration, Mangaluru airport began a visual inspection of vital installations in and around the airport.

The checks include the Precision Approach Lighting Category I systems and peripheral roads to determine whether they remain operational following the reported blast.

Further details about the incident, including its cause and any possible casualties, are awaited.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the MRPL facility in Mangaluru?

A loud explosion-like sound was reported, followed by thick black smoke. Emergency teams, including fire brigades and ambulances, rushed to the site.

Did the incident at MRPL affect nearby residents?

Yes, residents in Jokatte and Surathkal reported their houses shook, and doors and windows vibrated or broke due to the loud sound. The sound was also heard at Mangaluru airport.

Has MRPL confirmed the incident?

MRPL officials confirmed that an incident occurred within their premises. However, details regarding its cause or potential casualties are still awaited.

Are there any reports of injuries or casualties?

The article states it was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or killed. Further details on this are awaited.

How did Mangaluru airport respond to the incident?

Mangaluru airport began a visual inspection of vital installations and peripheral roads. This check determines if systems like the Precision Approach Lighting remain operational after the blast.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Mangaluru Blast ABP Live Mangalore Refinery Explosion
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