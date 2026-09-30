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English NewsSportsSunil Kumar Wins Bronze, Becomes 1st Indian Greco Roman Wrestler To Win 2 Medals At Asian Games

Sunil Kumar Wins Bronze, Becomes 1st Indian Greco Roman Wrestler To Win 2 Medals At Asian Games

Asian Games 2026: Sunil Kumar clinched bronze in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling at Asian Games 2026, beating the Philippines' Callum Roberts 9-0 by technical superiority.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunil Kumar secured bronze at Asian Games 2026.
  • He defeated Callum Roberts 9-0 to win bronze.
  • Kumar made history with consecutive Greco-Roman Asian Games medals.

Asian Games 2026: India opened its wrestling medal count at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday as Sunil Kumar secured the bronze medal in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman category. The 27-year-old grappler from Haryana successfully defended the third-place finish he achieved at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, delivering an authoritative display at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Competing in the bronze medal playoff, Sunil dismantled Callum Roberts of the Philippines with a commanding 9-0 victory by technical superiority. The Indian ace dictated terms right from the opening whistle, securing swift takedowns and executing effective turns to wrap up the bout inside two minutes of the first period without conceding a single point.

The Road To The Podium

Sunil charted a determined path through the morning session to put himself in medal contention. He opened his campaign with an assertive win over Tajikistan's Muhammad Sultonzoda in the quarter-finals before facing local favourite Taizo Yoshida of Japan in the semi-finals.

ALSO READ | Asian Games: India Complete Hat-Trick Of Gold Medals With Men’s Compound Team Triumph

While a loss to Yoshida halted his pursuit of gold, the Japanese wrestler's qualification for the final pulled Sunil into the bronze playoff, where he made the opportunity count.

Historic Milestone For Indian Greco-Roman Wrestling

The triumph scripts a major landmark in Indian sporting history. Sunil has become the first Indian wrestler in the history of the Asian Games to win multiple medals in the Greco-Roman discipline.

ALSO READ | Asian Games: India Add Shooting Gold With Victory In Trap Mixed Team Final

The Greco-Roman format has featured on the Asian Games roster since 1962, where Indian athletes have historically found podium finishes rare. By capturing consecutive bronze medals in 2023 and 2026, Sunil has firmly established himself as the nation's most successful Greco-Roman competitor at the continental games.

Frequently Asked Questions

What medal did Sunil Kumar win at the Asian Games 2026?

Sunil Kumar secured the bronze medal in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman category. He successfully defended his third-place finish from the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

What historic milestone did Sunil Kumar achieve with his medal?

Sunil Kumar became the first Indian wrestler in Asian Games history to win multiple medals in the Greco-Roman discipline. He achieved consecutive bronze medals in 2023 and 2026.

How did Sunil Kumar win his bronze medal match?

He defeated Callum Roberts of the Philippines with a commanding 9-0 victory by technical superiority. The Indian grappler ended the bout inside two minutes without conceding a point.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunil Kumar Team India Breaking News Bronze Medal ABP Live Indian Wrestling Asian Games 2026 Greco Roman Wrestling
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