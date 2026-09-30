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English NewsNewsWorldFlydubai Flight Emergency: Netanyahu Office Denies Hijack Scare After Plane Turns Back

Flydubai Flight Emergency: Netanyahu Office Denies Hijack Scare After Plane Turns Back

Hebrew media reports subsequently claimed that Israeli Air Force fighter jets had been scrambled towards the aircraft over concerns of a possible hijacking.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 12:58 PM (IST)

A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv declared an emergency while flying over northern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The aircraft subsequently turned back, prompting reports in Hebrew-language media that Israeli authorities had been concerned about the possibility of a hijacking.

Netanyahu Office Denies Hijack Scare

Following the reports, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that there had been a hijack scare involving the flight.

The reports had also claimed that Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled towards the aircraft over concerns that it could have been hijacked.

An official comment from the Israeli Air Force regarding the reported scrambling of fighter jets is awaited.

The exact nature of the emergency that prompted the Flydubai aircraft to turn back was not immediately clear from the information available.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel FLyDubai
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