Flydubai Flight Emergency: Netanyahu Office Denies Hijack Scare After Plane Turns Back

A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv declared an emergency while flying over northern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The aircraft subsequently turned back, prompting reports in Hebrew-language media that Israeli authorities had been concerned about the possibility of a hijacking.

Netanyahu Office Denies Hijack Scare

Following the reports, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that there had been a hijack scare involving the flight.

The reports had also claimed that Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled towards the aircraft over concerns that it could have been hijacked.

An official comment from the Israeli Air Force regarding the reported scrambling of fighter jets is awaited.

The exact nature of the emergency that prompted the Flydubai aircraft to turn back was not immediately clear from the information available.