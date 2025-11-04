Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BITS Pilani To Host Oasis 2025 With ‘Whispers Of Edo’ Theme, Blending Japanese Elegance With Indian Youth Spirit

BITS Pilani's annual cultural festival, Oasis 2025, will be held from November 7-11 with the theme "Whispers of Edo," inspired by Japan's Edo period.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BITS Pilani is gearing up to host the 53rd edition of its much-anticipated annual cultural festival, Oasis 2025, from November 7 to 11 at its Pilani campus in Rajasthan. Known as one of India’s most awaited college festivals, Oasis has long been a melting pot of creativity, performance, and youthful energy, drawing participants from top institutions across the country.

Theme Inspired by Japan’s Edo Era

The theme for this year’s edition — “Whispers of Edo” — takes inspiration from Japan’s Edo period, an era celebrated for its refined artistry, grace, and seamless balance between tradition and innovation. The festival will see the BITS Pilani campus transformed into a vivid tapestry of cultural expression, where every corner reflects the elegance and harmony of Edo-inspired aesthetics.

Spanning five dynamic days, Oasis 2025 will host an array of events, including music, dance, theatre, art exhibitions, literary contests, and its signature Stand-Up Comedy Night. The festival promises to blend entertainment with artistic excellence, making it a cultural spectacle that showcases young talent from across India.

Since its inception in 1971, Oasis has evolved into one of the most iconic college fests in the country, boasting a footfall of over 15,000 students annually. Over the years, the event has welcomed acclaimed personalities such as filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Madhur Bhandarkar, YouTuber Prajakta Koli, and comedians Kenny Sebastian and Abhishek Upmanyu. Previous editions have also witnessed electrifying performances by Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi, and this year’s line-up is expected to carry forward that legacy of excellence.

Tech Partnership Blends Innovation with Art

This year, Oasis 2025 has partnered with Round The Clock Technologies, a leading digital engineering firm, as its Official Technology Partner. The company is known for its AI-driven innovation and intelligent automation that drives digital transformation across sectors, including Fintech, InsurTech, Healthcare, Government, EdTech, Media, and E-Commerce.

Through this collaboration, both partners aim to celebrate the intersection of technology, creativity, and culture—a space where, as organisers put it, “intelligence meets imagination.”

With its fusion of heritage and innovation, Oasis 2025 – Whispers of Edo promises an immersive cultural experience that captures the creative spirit and vibrant energy of BITS Pilani.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
BITS Pilani
