Bihar Makes APAAR ID Mandatory For Class 9-12 Board Exam Registration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar board exams now require APAAR ID for students 9-12.

District Education Officers must generate student IDs by June 30.

Mandatory ID ensures students can register for their board examinations.

Patna: Students in Classes 9 to 12 in Bihar will now be required to have an APAAR ID to register for High School and Intermediate board examinations, with authorities making it mandatory as part of the registration process.

The Secretary of the Bihar School Examination Board has issued instructions to all District Education Officers (DEOs), directing them to ensure that APAAR IDs are generated for all eligible students by June 30.

June 30 Deadline For APAAR ID Creation

According to the communication sent to DEOs, the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Government of India has set a target of completing APAAR ID generation for all school students by June 30, 2026.

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In line with this, the State Education Project Director has made the APAAR ID and the school's UDISE code mandatory for the registration of students in Classes 9 to 12 appearing for board examinations.

Registration Will Not Be Accepted Without APAAR ID

The Bihar School Examination Board has directed district education authorities to ensure that APAAR IDs are created for every student before the deadline so that no student is left out of the board examination registration process.

The Secretary instructed all DEOs to complete the exercise by June 30, making the APAAR ID a mandatory requirement for board exam registration.

Similar Instructions Issued Earlier

The communication notes that district education authorities had previously been issued similar directions regarding APAAR ID creation.

The government has fixed June 30 as the final deadline for generating APAAR IDs for eligible students.

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