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English NewsEducationBihar Makes APAAR ID Mandatory For Class 9-12 Board Exam Registration

Bihar Makes APAAR ID Mandatory For Class 9-12 Board Exam Registration

The Secretary instructed all DEOs to complete the exercise by June 30, making the APAAR ID a mandatory requirement for board exam registration.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bihar board exams now require APAAR ID for students 9-12.
  • District Education Officers must generate student IDs by June 30.
  • Mandatory ID ensures students can register for their board examinations.

Patna: Students in Classes 9 to 12 in Bihar will now be required to have an APAAR ID to register for High School and Intermediate board examinations, with authorities making it mandatory as part of the registration process.

The Secretary of the Bihar School Examination Board has issued instructions to all District Education Officers (DEOs), directing them to ensure that APAAR IDs are generated for all eligible students by June 30.

June 30 Deadline For APAAR ID Creation

According to the communication sent to DEOs, the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Government of India has set a target of completing APAAR ID generation for all school students by June 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra TET Cancelled: 3 Arrested, Main Accused On The Run; Question Paper Sold At Rs 1.5 Cr

In line with this, the State Education Project Director has made the APAAR ID and the school's UDISE code mandatory for the registration of students in Classes 9 to 12 appearing for board examinations.

Registration Will Not Be Accepted Without APAAR ID

The Bihar School Examination Board has directed district education authorities to ensure that APAAR IDs are created for every student before the deadline so that no student is left out of the board examination registration process.

The Secretary instructed all DEOs to complete the exercise by June 30, making the APAAR ID a mandatory requirement for board exam registration.

Similar Instructions Issued Earlier

The communication notes that district education authorities had previously been issued similar directions regarding APAAR ID creation.

The government has fixed June 30 as the final deadline for generating APAAR IDs for eligible students.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra TET Exam Scheduled For Tomorrow Cancelled Over Paper Leak Concerns

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the APAAR ID requirement for students in Bihar?

Students in Classes 9 to 12 in Bihar must have an APAAR ID to register for High School and Intermediate board examinations, as it's now mandatory for the registration process.

When is the deadline for generating APAAR IDs in Bihar?

The final deadline for generating APAAR IDs for eligible students in Bihar, as instructed to District Education Officers, is June 30.

What are the consequences of not having an APAAR ID for board exams?

Students without an APAAR ID will not be able to register for their board examinations. Their registration will not be accepted, potentially excluding them from the process.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
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APAAR Id BIHAR Bihar Makes APAAR ID Mandatory For Class 9-12 Boards Board Exam Registration
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