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English NewsEducationMaharashtra TET Exam Scheduled For Tomorrow Cancelled Over Paper Leak Concerns

Maharashtra TET Exam Scheduled For Tomorrow Cancelled Over Paper Leak Concerns

The Maharashtra government has cancelled the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 after receiving inputs about a suspected paper leak.

Written By : Ganesh Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maharashtra TET cancelled due to suspected paper leak.
  • Leak originated from Thane, affecting lakhs of candidates.
  • Fresh exam date announced post-investigation into leak.

The Maharashtra government has cancelled the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was scheduled to be held on June 28, following concerns over a suspected paper leak.

According to information received by the authorities, the question paper is suspected to have been leaked from the Thane region. Acting on the inputs, the School Education Department decided to cancel the examination as a precautionary measure.

The department said a fresh date for the examination will be announced after the situation is reviewed.

Leak Alert Prompts Last-Minute Decision

Officials said the decision was taken after information regarding the suspected leak reached the concerned department before the examination.

Rather than conducting the test amid questions over its integrity, the administration opted to cancel the examination.

An investigation has been launched to determine how the suspected leak occurred and identify those responsible, officials said.

Lakhs of Candidates Face Setback

The cancellation has come as a major setback for lakhs of candidates across Maharashtra who had been preparing for the examination for months.

Many aspirants had already completed their travel plans and were ready to appear for the test when the cancellation was announced.

The sudden decision has led to disappointment and uncertainty among candidates awaiting recruitment opportunities.

Fresh Exam Date to Be Announced

Following the cancellation, candidates will now have to wait for the announcement of a revised examination schedule.

The School Education Department has said the new date for the TET examination will be notified after the ongoing investigation into the suspected paper leak progresses.

Further details are expected to be announced through the department's official channels.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) cancelled?

The TET, scheduled for June 28, was cancelled due to concerns over a suspected paper leak. The School Education Department took this decision as a precautionary measure.

When will the new date for the TET be announced?

A fresh date for the examination will be announced after the situation is reviewed and the investigation into the suspected leak progresses. Candidates will be notified through official channels.

Where was the paper leak suspected to have originated?

According to information received by authorities, the question paper is suspected to have been leaked from the Thane region. An investigation has been launched to determine the source.

How has the cancellation affected candidates?

The cancellation has caused a major setback for lakhs of candidates across Maharashtra. Many aspirants faced disappointment and uncertainty after preparing for months.

Published at : 27 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
TET Exam MAHARASHTRA NEWS
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