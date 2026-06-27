Maharashtra TET 2026 Cancelled: 3 Arrested; Question Paper Sold At Rs 1.5 Cr

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra TET exam cancelled due to suspected paper leak.

Three arrested, main accused absconds; police investigation continues.

Leak valued at Rs 1.5 crore; government faces political scrutiny.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination paper leak, while the main accused remains absconding, police said during a press conference in Bhiwandi.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra government cancelled the TET, which was scheduled to be held on June 28, following concerns over a suspected paper leak. According to information received by the authorities, the question paper is suspected to have been leaked from the Thane region. Acting on the inputs, the School Education Department decided to cancel the examination as a precautionary measure.

Three Accused Arrested From Bihar, Haryana

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Rajeev Shah and Akash Kumar, both from Bihar, and Dheeraj Kumar from Haryana. All three had reportedly arrived from Delhi.

The accused are aged 45, 30 and 28 years, respectively.

Also Read: Mumbai Muharram Plot? Police Seize 14,900 Rat Poison Capsules, Suspect Larger Conspiracy

Paper Leak Deal Worth Rs 1.5 Crore

Police said the question paper was allegedly being sold for Rs 1.5 crore. During the operation, officials recovered four sets of the TET examination paper scheduled to be conducted the following day.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 316(5) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Examination Act, 2024.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the main accused, who is currently on the run.

Maharashtra Govt Under Scrutiny

The development has triggered sharp political reactions, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the Congress accusing the BJP-led state government of failing to safeguard the examination process.

Reacting to the postponement, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi questioned who would be held accountable for the alleged leak.

"There is so much disorder. The BJP-led Maharashtra government, which is quick to brand Indian Bengali Muslims as Bangladeshis and arrest them, has failed to prevent the TET paper leak. Who will be held responsible for this? This is a failure of the government, and thousands of candidates are now suffering because of it," Owaisi said.

What a Mess,BJP led Maharashtra government expertise in wrongful arresting Indian Bengali Muslims as Bangladeshi has not translated into stopping TET paper leak.

Who will be blamed for this paper leak ,it is the incompetence of the government which has put thousands of people at… https://t.co/rtY6gk26Sy — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2026

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sakpal alleged that paper leaks had become a recurring feature under the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

"Paper leaks are no longer an exception now, but have become the hallmark of this Devendra government! News is emerging that the paper for tomorrow's TET exam in Maharashtra has leaked right in Deputy Chief Minister Shinde's own backyard. Who exactly is providing political protection to this racket that is pouring cold water on the hard work, dreams, and future of lakhs of students?" he said.

Sakpal demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the alleged leak and strict action against those responsible. He also announced that the Congress would launch protests against what he described as attempts to "play with the future of Maharashtra's youth."

Also Read: Maharashtra TET Exam Scheduled For Tomorrow Cancelled Over Paper Leak Concerns

He further questioned how a government that could not conduct a recruitment examination securely could claim to govern effectively.

"Isn't it the greatest misfortune that the recruitment exam paper for teachers—who shape the next generation—gets leaked? What government that can't conduct even a simple exam honestly and securely is talking big about running the state? Has the hard work, time, and future of lakhs of students become so cheap for this government? Paper leaks are no longer an exception; they've become the hallmark of the government's failure. This game being played with the future of students must stop immediately!" he said.

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