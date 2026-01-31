Budget 2026 Expectations: As the Union Budget 2026–27 approaches, voices from the education sector are calling for a decisive shift in priorities from expanding access to improving learning quality and outcomes. With the government expected to present a fiscally cautious and implementation-focused budget, education leaders believe this is the right moment to move from infrastructure expansion to measurable classroom impact.

The Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, is widely expected to emphasise economic stability and fiscal discipline while targeting a fiscal deficit in the range of 4.2 to 4.4 per cent of GDP. Rather than major headline-grabbing announcements, policy observers anticipate outcome-driven investments across priority sectors, including Defence, Renewable Energy, Artificial Intelligence, and education.

After a 6.22 per cent rise in allocation for education in 2025-26 to Rs 1.28 lakh crore, stakeholders are now advocating for a clearer roadmap towards the long-discussed goal of allocating 6 per cent of GDP to education.

Technology And Skills Seen As The Next Classroom Imperative

Yash Mehta, CEO, ABP Education, highlighted the need to align classroom learning with the demands of a rapidly evolving economy.

"Embedding technology-enabled learning: including AI, coding, and digital literacy into the core curriculum is critical, alongside sustained investment in teacher upskilling, to translate NEP 2020 into meaningful classroom impact."

He added that learning frameworks must evolve alongside technological change and employability demands.

"Stronger integration of skill-based learning with mainstream education will further align schooling with employability in a rapidly evolving economy."

With Artificial Intelligence emerging as a national priority area, educators believe schools must become early exposure points for digital literacy and computational thinking rather than treating them as optional add-ons.

PPPs, Indian Language Content And Smart Classrooms In Focus

Mehta also underlined the role of partnerships and resource accessibility in strengthening education delivery.

"We urge greater policy and funding support for structured Public–Private Partnerships (PPPs), recognising trusted K–12 publishers and education providers as implementation partners, promoting Indian-language content, and strengthening smart classroom ecosystems. Streamlining access to high-quality, vetted learning resources will also enhance delivery efficiency."

As policymakers evaluate spending efficiency, the integration of trusted private partners and digital content providers is increasingly being viewed as a way to scale quality without proportionally increasing costs.

"The upcoming Budget presents a critical opportunity to move from intent to impact and build a truly future-ready, inclusive education ecosystem."

With the education allocation already seeing steady growth in recent years, industry leaders believe Budget 2026–27 could mark a pivot point where spending begins to be measured not just by outlay but by outcomes in classrooms across the country.

