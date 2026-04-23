Assam HS Result 2026 On April 28, Confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam CM confirms Class 12 results release date.

Results will be declared on April 28, 2026.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has put an end to speculation surrounding the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 results, confirming that they will be declared on 28 April 2026. The announcement follows an earlier clarification by the Assam State School Education Board, which dismissed as fake a viral notice claiming the results would be released on 24 April.

In a post on X, Sarma said, “Higher Secondary results will be declared on 28th April. My best wishes to all students appearing for the exam.”

Higher Secondary results will be declared on 28th April.

My best wishes to all students appearing for the exam. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 23, 2026

The confirmation has brought relief to over three lakh students who had been awaiting clarity amid rumours and conflicting reports about the result date.

Fake Notice Dismissed Earlier

Only days ago, a notice circulating online claimed the HS results would be announced on 24 April. However, an ASSEB official told TOI Educationthat the notice was fabricated and no final decision had been taken at that time.

The clarification came amid heightened anxiety among students and parents, particularly with undergraduate admission schedules approaching.

With the Chief Minister’s latest announcement, the speculation over the result date has now ended.

Assam HS Result 2026 Direct Link: Where to Check

Students will be able to check their scores through official result portals once activated by ASSEB on April 28. The board has advised candidates to avoid relying on unofficial websites or social media rumours and instead track only verified updates.

With the result date now officially confirmed, attention shifts from speculation to performance, as lakhs of students across Assam prepare for one of the most anticipated academic announcements of the year.

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