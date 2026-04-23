Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationAssam HS Result 2026 On April 28, Confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam HS Result 2026 On April 28, Confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed Assam HS (Class 12) results will be declared on April 28, ending speculation after a fake April 24 notice. Over 3 lakh students can check scores online.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Assam CM confirms Class 12 results release date.
  • Results will be declared on April 28, 2026.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has put an end to speculation surrounding the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 results, confirming that they will be declared on 28 April 2026. The announcement follows an earlier clarification by the Assam State School Education Board, which dismissed as fake a viral notice claiming the results would be released on 24 April.

In a post on X, Sarma said, “Higher Secondary results will be declared on 28th April. My best wishes to all students appearing for the exam.”

The confirmation has brought relief to over three lakh students who had been awaiting clarity amid rumours and conflicting reports about the result date.

Fake Notice Dismissed Earlier

Only days ago, a notice circulating online claimed the HS results would be announced on 24 April. However, an ASSEB official told TOI Educationthat the notice was fabricated and no final decision had been taken at that time.

The clarification came amid heightened anxiety among students and parents, particularly with undergraduate admission schedules approaching.

With the Chief Minister’s latest announcement, the speculation over the result date has now ended.

Assam HS Result 2026 Direct Link: Where to Check 

Students will be able to check their scores through official result portals once activated by ASSEB on April 28. The board has advised candidates to avoid relying on unofficial websites or social media rumours and instead track only verified updates.

With the result date now officially confirmed, attention shifts from speculation to performance, as lakhs of students across Assam prepare for one of the most anticipated academic announcements of the year.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Assam Higher Secondary (Class 12) results be declared?

The Assam Higher Secondary (Class 12) results will be declared on April 28, 2026. This was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Where can students check their Assam HS Class 12 results?

Students can check their results online on the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in. Other platforms include resultsassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, DigiLocker, and the Upolobdha mobile app.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Assam HS Result 2026 AHSEC 12th Result 2026 Date AHSEC Result Latest Update Assam HS Results 2026 Assam HS Results Assam School Expected Date AHSEC 12th Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Assam HS Result 2026 On April 28, Confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam HS Result 2026 On April 28, Confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Education
UP Board 12th Result 2026 Shorlty: UPMSP Class 12 Result At upmsp.edu.in, Steps To Check
UP Board 12th Result 2026 Shorlty: UPMSP Class 12 Result At upmsp.edu.in, Steps To Check
Education
UP Board Result 2026: Two Apps To Download Marksheet Instantly When Website Crashes
UP Board Result 2026: Two Apps To Download Marksheet Instantly When Website Crashes
Education
UP Board Result 2026: Website Slow? Check Scores via SMS & DigiLocker Easily
UP Board Result 2026: Website Slow? Check Scores via SMS & DigiLocker Easily
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget