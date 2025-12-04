APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details Here

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the APPSC exam calendar for 21 posts across different government departments. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 also states that the first round of examinations will take place from January 27 to 31. These exams will cover several posts, including Agriculture Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Junior Lecturer (Library Science), Assistant Engineer, Hostel Welfare Officer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Horticulture Officer, and Junior Officer Assistant.

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026:

The written examination for these notifications will be held in two phases:

First Phase: 27 January to 31 January 2026

Second Phase: 09 February to 13 February 2026.

The written examinations for all the recruitments will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode across the districts in the state.

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the “Announcements” section and select the link titled “Web Note on Examination Schedule for Various Notifications – (Published on 02/12/2025)”.

Step 3: The APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF will open on your screen.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future use. You may also print a copy if you prefer an offline reference.

District-Wise Examination Centre Allocation

The APPSC has categorised the examination centres into two groups for better organisation. For 18 notifications covering Serial Numbers 1 to 17 and 21 the written examinations will be conducted in five district centres: Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, NTR, Tirupati and Ananthapuramu.

For Notifications 18 to 20, the exams will be held across all the erstwhile 13 districts, ensuring broader accessibility for candidates appearing for these specific posts.

The Commission has advised candidates to carefully check their hall tickets to confirm the exact examination centre assigned to them.

