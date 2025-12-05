AP NEET ET PG Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Direct Link To Check

AP NEET ET PG Counselling 2025: Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh, has published the college-wise allotment list for Phase 1 of AP NEET PG 2025 counselling under the CQ non-service quota. Candidates can now view and download the provisional allotment list from the official website at drntr.uhsap.in.

The university has advised candidates to check their allotment details carefully. If there is any error in the provisional result, it can be reported through the candidate login portal until 12 noon on 5 December. After this deadline, the provisional result will be considered final.

The AP NEET PG 2025 seat allotment has been prepared based on the candidates’ merit ranks, the options they selected, and the reservation rules. Separate seat allotment lists are published for the competent quota and the management quota.

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Know How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at drntr.uhsap.in.

Step 2: Open the ‘Notifications’ tab and select ‘Admission’.

Step 3: Click on the link for “PG Medical Round 1 Seat Allotment”.

Step 4: The AP NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Press Ctrl + F to search for your name and view your allotted college.

Step 6: Download the PDF and keep a copy for future use.

AP NEET PG 2025: Provisional Phase 1 Allotment Results Released

According to the Phase 1 allotment data, 117 candidates have been granted MD/MS seats at Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam. The results for CQ non-service candidates include important information such as NEET rank, roll number, score, candidate name, gender, category, local area, allotment details, and the counselling phase.

The university has noted that these results are provisional. The official notice advises candidates to report any errors to the Selection Committee, Dr NTRUHS, Vijayawada, through their Candidate Application Login by 12:00 noon on 5 December 2025. After this deadline, the provisional results will be treated as final.

