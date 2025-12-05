Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 At ssc.gov.in, Scorecard And Merit List PDF Soon

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 At ssc.gov.in, Scorecard And Merit List PDF Soon

SSC to release CHSL and CGL Tier 1 results soon; candidates can check shortlisted PDFs online and prepare for Tier 2.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 exam for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operator in various Government of India departments can check their SSC CHSL 2025 result on the official website, ssc.gov.in. 

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 results will be released in PDF format, listing the names or roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, with separate PDFs for each post. 

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will publish the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 along with the cut-off marks. Candidates who qualify in Tier 1 will be eligible to appear for Tier 2. The SSC CGL 2025 admit card will be made available a few days before the exam, and the city intimation slip is expected to be released on September 3, 2025. 

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: How to Raise Objection  

If a candidate finds any mistakes in the official answer key, they may submit objections or challenges within the specified time period. 

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website and navigate to the CHSL section. 

Step 2: Click on the link to access the Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 and download the PDF. 

Step 3: Review the answer key and match it with your responses to estimate your score. 

Step 4: If you notice any incorrect answers, select the objection submission option. 

Step 5: Upload the required documents or proof and submit your objections before the deadline. 

About SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025:  

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 was held from November 12 to 30, 2025. After the results are released, the SSC will also publish the category-wise cut-off marks for each post. 

Candidates who clear Tier 1 will move on to Tier 2, the next stage of the selection process. They are advised to review their scores carefully and keep the result PDF safely for future reference. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
India
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: What's On Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
Business
RBI MPC December: India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, Central Bank Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
World
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: PM Modi Presents Special Bhagavad Gita Gift to President Putin
Russia-India Relations: Grand Welcome for President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget