SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 At ssc.gov.in, Scorecard And Merit List PDF Soon

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 exam for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operator in various Government of India departments can check their SSC CHSL 2025 result on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: How to Raise Objection

If a candidate finds any mistakes in the official answer key, they may submit objections or challenges within the specified time period.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website and navigate to the CHSL section.

Step 2: Click on the link to access the Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 and download the PDF.

Step 3: Review the answer key and match it with your responses to estimate your score.

Step 4: If you notice any incorrect answers, select the objection submission option.

Step 5: Upload the required documents or proof and submit your objections before the deadline.

About SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025:

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 was held from November 12 to 30, 2025. After the results are released, the SSC will also publish the category-wise cut-off marks for each post.

Candidates who clear Tier 1 will move on to Tier 2, the next stage of the selection process. They are advised to review their scores carefully and keep the result PDF safely for future reference.

