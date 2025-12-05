RBSE Timetable 2026: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet Soon, Check Details Here

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: The Rajasthan Board has announced the exam dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams. Students can download the RBSE 2026 timetables from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students preparing for these exams should take note of the schedule and organise their study plans accordingly. The subject-wise date sheet PDF has not yet been released but is expected soon on the RBSE website. Students are advised to check the official site regularly for updates on detailed timings, exam centres, and important instructions.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘RBSE Sr Secondary (12th) Exam Date Sheet 2026’ or ‘RBSE Secondary (10th) Exam Date Sheet 2026’.

Step 3: The PDF timetable for Class 10 or Class 12 exams will open on your screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

RBSE Timetable 2026:

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams 2026 will be held from February until March 12, 2026. Practical and internal assessment exams for both classes are likely to take place in January 2026.

RBSE Class 9 and 11 Exams:

The Class 9 and 11 annual exams are scheduled to be held from 10 March to 25 March 2026. These exams will include all subjects prescribed for each class under the RBSE curriculum. Students should follow the instructions issued by their schools and the board regarding reporting times, seating arrangements, and permitted items in the exam hall. They are advised to prepare thoroughly for all subjects and review previous years’ question patterns to strengthen their preparation.

Subject-wise PDF for RBSE timetable 2026:

The RBSE subject-wise date sheet for all classes has not yet been released. It will soon be available on the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The PDF will include the exact dates for each subject, exam timings, and important examination instructions. Students should download the official timetable once released and check all details carefully to plan their study schedule. For the latest updates on RBSE Board Exams 2026, students are advised to visit the board’s website regularly.

The detailed RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable 2026 PDFs are also yet to be published. Once released, the download links for both timetables will be updated on this page.

Education Loan Information:

