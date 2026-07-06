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English NewsEducationAIIMS Delhi Declares Results For 460 Faculty Posts Using Blockchain Technology

AIIMS Delhi Declares Results For 460 Faculty Posts Using Blockchain Technology

AIIMS Delhi has declared the results for 460 faculty posts using blockchain technology, ensuring a secure, transparent and tamper-proof recruitment process while improving trust and efficiency.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This digital recruitment model sets a precedent for other public institutions.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Sunday declared the results of its massive faculty recruitment drive, filling over 460 vacant positions ranging from Assistant Professors to Professors across more than 50 disciplines.

The selections cover AIIMS New Delhi and the newly established AIIMS-Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) campus at Maidan Garhi. The recruitment saw over 3,200 applicants competing for 265 posts at AIIMS New Delhi and 199 posts at the AIIMS-CAPFIMS campus.

The entire selection process, which spanned six months, was conducted with advanced digital safeguards to ensure the highest levels of transparency and integrity.

In a pioneering move, AIIMS utilised block-chain digital technology for the recruitment. Candidates’ marks were digitally locked using one-time passwords (OTPs), and a specially designed software generated the final merit list through pre-defined algorithms. Human intervention was limited only to resolving ties, making the process largely automated and tamper-proof. This technological approach not only maintained confidentiality but also enabled the swift declaration of results.

This recruitment drive is being hailed as one of the largest faculty hiring exercises undertaken by AIIMS in recent years. The induction of a large number of highly qualified faculty members is expected to significantly strengthen medical education, patient care services, and cutting-edge research activities at both institutions.

The addition of new faculty will help reduce the existing gaps in teaching and clinical departments, improve the teacher-student ratio, and expand specialised healthcare services. It will also boost AIIMS’ capacity to conduct advanced medical research and training programmes, further cementing its position as a premier medical institute in the country.

The successful implementation of block-chain technology in such a large-scale public recruitment process is likely to serve as a model for future selections in other central institutions.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How will the new faculty benefit AIIMS and its services?

The induction of new faculty will strengthen medical education, patient care, and research. It will also improve the teacher-student ratio and expand specialized healthcare services at both institutions.

Published at : 06 Jul 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Education News AIIMS Blockchain Technology DELHI Result Declares
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