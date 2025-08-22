Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationAI In Education: An Era Of Personalised Learning In Indian Classrooms

AI In Education: An Era Of Personalised Learning In Indian Classrooms

AI is transforming Indian classrooms by personalising learning, empowering teachers, and bridging gaps across language and location. Here's how Education is reshaping the future of learning.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A few years ago, online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic became India's emergency solution to a nationwide learning crisis. Overnight, students and teachers had to rely on digital tools to continue lessons. It just started as a temporary fix, but has now evolved into a powerful transformation where AI is shaping how India learns. Across smart classrooms, hybrid tuitions, and mobile apps, AI is making education more personalised, inclusive, and engaging.

ALSO READ: 'Great News:' PM Modi Lauds India's QS World University Rankings 2026

How AI Is Empowering Both Students And Teachers

With AI-driven tools now integrated in schools and universities, learning is no longer limited to textbooks and blackboards.

"AI is redefining how we customise learning," says Vivek K Singh, Chairman and CEO of Careerera. "AI deeply examines individual learner data to personalise content and learning styles for each student." From adaptive quizzes to smart tutoring systems that offer real-time feedback, AI is guiding students through highly personalised learning journeys. It has helped the majority boost their confidence and performance by realising their strengths and overcoming weaknesses. 

But AI isn't only helping the students, it's also empowering teachers all across the world. 

Many believe that AI is here to replace the educators, but in reality, it's empowering them. It's here to free them from the mundane tasks and help them teach more effectively. This shift has injected fresh energy into the classrooms and coaching centres across India which has transformed the teaching experience into something more dynamic.

"AI is improving the roles of educators rather than replacing them. AI overtakes countenance and time-taking tasks such as attendance records, data analysis, and grading, giving extra time to educators, so that they can focus more on enhancing creativity, mentoring, and developing critical thinking. AI-based insights help in knowing student performances and engagements, teachers can modify their teaching matter and methods and address issues more proactively," says Prabhmeet Singh, Director of SkillSchool. 

Bridging Gaps Across Language And Location

The Indian education system has long grappled with inequality, especially for students in remote, rural, or under-resourced areas. AI is now being viewed as a powerful tool to bridge this gap, by proving to be a great education equaliser.

Backing this perspective, Shailendra Naresh Kulkarni, Group Rector of EuroAmerican Education Group, says, "AI identifies speech, adaptive content, and language translation making learning more accessible, reaching out to students with diverse, linguistic, and cognitive needs. By connecting students with communities, experts, and a vast digital resources, AI decodes traditional educational barriers."

AI is not replacing the human touch in education, but amplifying it, say experts. The pandemic definitely forced India to digitise rapidly, but AI has ensured that this leap turned into a meaningful progress. This leap revealed both challenges and opportunities, but the adoption of AI since then has proven that the classroom of the future is already here.

Insights From Teachers: How AI Shapes Classrooms

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the education landscape, helping both teachers and students move beyond traditional learning methods. “Students have been using AI to gather information. Moreover, they are fascinated by these new AI models. Hence, they pose themselves as pace setters,” says Rashi Ranawat, PGT English, Maharaja Agrasain Public School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.

Explaining the challenges to AI integration, Ranawat said, "The biggest challenge faced by most of the teachers is that every activity is time-consuming. A teacher has to brood over extensively to create desired write-ups. Editing, proofreading, fact-checking take time.”

Teachers also believe that the future of AI in classrooms looks promising. Ritu Sarkar, English PRT, St Xavier’s High School, explains, “AI has made significant changes in the teaching and learning methods used by teachers to find out innovative ways to teach and by going beyond textbooks. We now plan engaging classroom activities in a short time.” She envisions 2035 classrooms where “Teachers will be able to spend more time in guiding, mentoring and offering real-time personalised support to the students, rather than administrative work. Lessons will be more interactive, immersive and powered by AI simulations.”

However, Ms. Sarkar expresses concern that overreliance on technology could hinder students’ growth. She says, "Too much dependency will reduce their creativity, imagination and eagerness for exploration."

When asked about the possibility of AI replacing teachers, Ms Ranawat says, "I don't think that AI can replace teachers. There can be a possibility in Western society as AI is being used in the form of Humanoids, capable of teaching and transmitting facts. But emphasis is on the phrase 'transmitting facts'. The difference is that human teachers are capable of emotions. Therefore, can tackle the students' problems accordingly."

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
AI In Education Artificial Intelligence In Classrooms Education India
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cities
Another Delhi School In Dwarka Gets Bomb Threat, Fourth Incident In A Week
Another Delhi School In Dwarka Gets Bomb Threat, Fourth Incident In A Week
World
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
Entertainment
Punjabi Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away At 65
Punjabi Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away At 65
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget