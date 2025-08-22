A few years ago, online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic became India's emergency solution to a nationwide learning crisis. Overnight, students and teachers had to rely on digital tools to continue lessons. It just started as a temporary fix, but has now evolved into a powerful transformation where AI is shaping how India learns. Across smart classrooms, hybrid tuitions, and mobile apps, AI is making education more personalised, inclusive, and engaging.

How AI Is Empowering Both Students And Teachers

With AI-driven tools now integrated in schools and universities, learning is no longer limited to textbooks and blackboards.

"AI is redefining how we customise learning," says Vivek K Singh, Chairman and CEO of Careerera. "AI deeply examines individual learner data to personalise content and learning styles for each student." From adaptive quizzes to smart tutoring systems that offer real-time feedback, AI is guiding students through highly personalised learning journeys. It has helped the majority boost their confidence and performance by realising their strengths and overcoming weaknesses.

But AI isn't only helping the students, it's also empowering teachers all across the world.

Many believe that AI is here to replace the educators, but in reality, it's empowering them. It's here to free them from the mundane tasks and help them teach more effectively. This shift has injected fresh energy into the classrooms and coaching centres across India which has transformed the teaching experience into something more dynamic.

"AI is improving the roles of educators rather than replacing them. AI overtakes countenance and time-taking tasks such as attendance records, data analysis, and grading, giving extra time to educators, so that they can focus more on enhancing creativity, mentoring, and developing critical thinking. AI-based insights help in knowing student performances and engagements, teachers can modify their teaching matter and methods and address issues more proactively," says Prabhmeet Singh, Director of SkillSchool.

Bridging Gaps Across Language And Location

The Indian education system has long grappled with inequality, especially for students in remote, rural, or under-resourced areas. AI is now being viewed as a powerful tool to bridge this gap, by proving to be a great education equaliser.

Backing this perspective, Shailendra Naresh Kulkarni, Group Rector of EuroAmerican Education Group, says, "AI identifies speech, adaptive content, and language translation making learning more accessible, reaching out to students with diverse, linguistic, and cognitive needs. By connecting students with communities, experts, and a vast digital resources, AI decodes traditional educational barriers."

AI is not replacing the human touch in education, but amplifying it, say experts. The pandemic definitely forced India to digitise rapidly, but AI has ensured that this leap turned into a meaningful progress. This leap revealed both challenges and opportunities, but the adoption of AI since then has proven that the classroom of the future is already here.

Insights From Teachers: How AI Shapes Classrooms

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the education landscape, helping both teachers and students move beyond traditional learning methods. “Students have been using AI to gather information. Moreover, they are fascinated by these new AI models. Hence, they pose themselves as pace setters,” says Rashi Ranawat, PGT English, Maharaja Agrasain Public School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.

Explaining the challenges to AI integration, Ranawat said, "The biggest challenge faced by most of the teachers is that every activity is time-consuming. A teacher has to brood over extensively to create desired write-ups. Editing, proofreading, fact-checking take time.”

Teachers also believe that the future of AI in classrooms looks promising. Ritu Sarkar, English PRT, St Xavier’s High School, explains, “AI has made significant changes in the teaching and learning methods used by teachers to find out innovative ways to teach and by going beyond textbooks. We now plan engaging classroom activities in a short time.” She envisions 2035 classrooms where “Teachers will be able to spend more time in guiding, mentoring and offering real-time personalised support to the students, rather than administrative work. Lessons will be more interactive, immersive and powered by AI simulations.”

However, Ms. Sarkar expresses concern that overreliance on technology could hinder students’ growth. She says, "Too much dependency will reduce their creativity, imagination and eagerness for exploration."

When asked about the possibility of AI replacing teachers, Ms Ranawat says, "I don't think that AI can replace teachers. There can be a possibility in Western society as AI is being used in the form of Humanoids, capable of teaching and transmitting facts. But emphasis is on the phrase 'transmitting facts'. The difference is that human teachers are capable of emotions. Therefore, can tackle the students' problems accordingly."

