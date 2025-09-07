Adani International School, Shantigram, turned into a battleground of intellect and strategy as it hosted the ISSO National Games Chess Competition 2025. The two-day tournament saw participation from more than 370 students, representing over 80 schools spanning more than 10 states. Including parents, coaches and supporters, the event drew an audience of over 650 people.

The contest featured four categories—Under-11, Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19—giving young players at every level a chance to showcase their skills. Over two days of intense matches, participants displayed tactical brilliance, composure and resilience on the board.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Namrata Adani, Promoter of Adani International School, who engaged with the young competitors in an encouraging interaction. Chess personalities including Bhavesh Patel, former Secretary of the Gujarat State Chess Association and Vice-President of the All India Chess Federation, along with Grandmaster Ankit Rajpara, addressed the gathering. They shared their experiences and insights, inspiring the next generation of players.





The competition comes at a time when Indian chess is enjoying a surge on the world stage, with young talents such as R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh securing international acclaim. Tournaments at the school level, organisers highlighted, play a crucial role in building this pipeline of future champions.

Chess champions crowned in four categories

At the closing ceremony, winners were felicitated with medals across all categories. The highlight came with the announcement of Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai, as the Overall Champion. Indus International School, Hyderabad, secured the Runners-Up title. Both schools were commended for their consistency and sportsmanship.





A full list of winners across the four groups is as follows:

Under-11

• Boys: 1. Ayaanraj Kottapally (Shreenidhi International School); 2. Anay Agarwal (Indus International School Hyderabad); 3. Ahaan Kataruka (Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School)

• Girls: 1. Amaya Agarwal (Indus International School Hyderabad); 2. Teesha Byadwal (Jayshree Periwal Global School); 3. Mrunmayee Daware (HVB Global Academy)

Under-14

• Boys: 1. Nirvaan Nirav Shah (Don Bosco International School); 2. Amay Jain (Rockwoods International School); 3. Udbhav Sharma (Neerja Modi School)

• Girls: 1. Naisha Khandelwal (Neerja Modi School); 2. Aadya Reddy Konda (The Gaudium School); 3. Shreya Tirthani (Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence)

Under-17

• Boys: 1. Aman George Thomas (Vidyashilp Academy); 2. Aditya Kunal Patil (Dhirubhai Ambani International School); 3. Devansh Khandelwal (Scottish High International School)

• Girls: 1. Hasitha Reddy Patelu (Manchester Global School); 2. Ananya Khandelwal (JBCN International School, Parel); 3. Suhaani Lohia (Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

Under-19

• Boys: 1. Sparsh Sarawogi (Indus International School Bangalore); 2. Aayan Singhvi (Jayshree Periwal International School); 3. Kabir Tandon (Indus International School Bangalore)

• Girls: 1. Jhalak Byadwal (Jayshree Periwal Global School); 2. Dhyana Doshi (Aditya Birla World Academy); 3. Nibha Manchal (Sanjay Ghodawat International School)

In a statement, Adani International School said the event underscored its philosophy of combining intellectual development with athletic excellence. The institution emphasised its focus on fostering resilience, critical thinking and ethical conduct through dedicated clubs, expert training and regular competitions.

Adani International School highlighted that such initiatives prepare students not just for academic success but also for purposeful lives.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI