Adani Electricity Repurchases $44.7 Million Notes, Cuts Debt To $255 Million

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), the power distribution arm of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), has announced the successful repurchase and cancellation of USD 44.661 million worth of its USD 300 million 3.867% Senior Secured Notes due 2031.

The company said in a media release dated 2 September 2025 that the buyback was funded entirely from internal cash flows, reducing the outstanding principal on these notes to USD 255.339 million.

Buyback Part Of AEML's Capital Management Strategy

According to the statement, the transaction is aligned with AEML’s broader capital management strategy. This includes a USD 120 million tender offer concluded in November 2023 and an additional USD 49.5 million repurchase carried out in June 2025 under its USD 1 billion 3.949% Senior Secured Notes due 2030.

“These actions highlight AEML’s strong cash generation and financial flexibility,” the company noted.

The release further stated that AEML may consider additional liability management exercises in the future, subject to market conditions, to further reduce its outstanding debt across maturities.

About Adani Electricity

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, a subsidiary of AESL, is engaged in power generation, transmission, and retail distribution. It operates an electricity distribution network covering around 400 square kilometres in Mumbai and its suburbs.

The company services more than three million consumers, meeting nearly 2,000 MW of demand with a reported 99.99 per cent reliability, which it describes as one of the highest levels in the country.