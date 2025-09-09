Adani GEMS School Of Excellence Ranked Among India’s Best Emerging Schools

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationAdani GEMS School Of Excellence Ranked Among India’s Best Emerging Schools

Adani GEMS Lucknow, a year-old school, ranked 3rd best emerging school in India (Indian curriculum) and 1st in Lucknow by Cfore.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Adani GEMS School of Excellence in Lucknow has been named the third "Best Emerging School" in India, securing the top spot in Lucknow, a remarkable achievement in its inaugural year of operation. This recognition, announced by Cfore, a multidisciplinary research organisation, underscores the school's commitment to educational distinction.

The school has stood out for its innovative teaching methods, high-standard infrastructure, and dedication to the comprehensive development of its students. The award highlights the institution's role in fostering creativity, critical thinking, and a sense of global citizenship in its learners.

Adani GEMS Education Chairperson On 'Best Emerging School' Honour

Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani GEMS Education, commented on the accolade, stating, “This recognition reinforces our belief that education must go beyond academics to create socially responsible, confident, and compassionate individuals.” She added, “Being named the top emerging school in Lucknow and among the best in India is both an honour and a responsibility as we continue to set benchmarks in progressive education.”

The rankings were determined by a nationwide survey conducted by Cfore, which assessed emerging private schools. The survey gathered feedback from a diverse group of respondents, including parents, teachers, principals, educationists, and students. Schools were evaluated on a 10-point scale across 14 distinct parameters, which included academics, instructional methods, infrastructure, innovation, and overall student growth.

The official award ceremony to honour the leading institutions and educationists is scheduled to take place on September 10 in New Delhi. This recognition solidifies the Adani GEMS School of Excellence’s commitment to its mission of inspiring young minds and contributing to a brighter future. The school’s campus is noted for its lush green environment and modern facilities, a curriculum benchmarked against global standards, and a team of exceptional educators. The institution incorporates global best practices into its CBSE programme of study to provide an enriching and high-quality educational experience.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
