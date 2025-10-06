Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Learning, Hachette Learning Join Hands To Expand Access To World-Class Learning Resources In India

ABP Learning is part of ABP Education, the education arm of the ABP Group. It is trusted by over 20,000 schools and reaching millions of students across India.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ABP Learning has announced a strategic distribution partnership with Hachette Learning, a leading global provider of educational materials and services. The collaboration aims to expand access to Hachette Learning’s curriculum-aligned print and digital learning solutions across schools in India, enhancing classroom engagement and empowering educators.

Formerly known as Hodder Education, Hachette Learning has been active in the Indian market for over 25 years. The partnership with ABP Learning, part of ABP Education, the education arm of the ABP Group, will combine Hachette’s global expertise with ABP’s deep understanding of the Indian education ecosystem to strengthen outreach to students, teachers, and parents.

Hachette Learning Serves Learners From Ages 3-19

Operating in more than 150 countries, Hachette Learning serves learners from ages three to nineteen and offers professional development programs through the Hachette Learning Academy. The Academy provides training courses, community-based membership services, and bestselling teacher development resources to enhance classroom impact.

With a legacy of nearly two centuries, Hachette UK, one of the world’s largest publishers, rebranded its education division from Hodder Education to Hachette Learning in 2024 to better reflect its global identity and vision.

Seshni Jacobs, CEO of Hachette Learning, said, “This partnership marks an important milestone in our mission to deliver tailored, high-quality education solutions worldwide. As a former teacher, I’m proud that we continue to raise classroom standards globally. Our collaboration with ABP Learning strengthens our presence in India and supports our shared goal of helping every learner reach their full potential.”

Yash Mehta, CEO of ABP Education Division, echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Hachette Learning, a global leader with a proven track record of excellence. Together, we aim to redefine education by giving teachers and students access to innovative, technology-driven, and future-ready learning solutions.”

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
ABP Learning Hachette Learning
