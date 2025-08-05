Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCrimeKerala Serial Killer Under Radar? Realtor Linked To Women Missing Over 20 Years In Chilling Cases

Kerala Serial Killer Under Radar? Realtor Linked To Women Missing Over 20 Years In Chilling Cases

Kerala police are investigating Sebastian CM, a real estate dealer, for multiple murders spanning two decades.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 06:07 PM (IST)

A harrowing serial murder investigation is unfolding in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, centering on 68-year-old real estate dealer Sebastian CM, who has become the key suspect in multiple disappearances spanning nearly 20 years. Sebastian’s arrest in December 2024 for the suspected murder of Jainamma, a woman from Ettumanoor in Kottayam district, triggered a deeper investigation that now links him to a string of cold cases involving missing women. The scale and brutality of the alleged crimes have sent shockwaves through the state.

The suspected victims include three women who went missing in different years: Bindu Padmanabhan in 2006, Ayesha in 2012 and Sindhu in 2020, as per a report on India Today. Each of them was reportedly associated with Sebastian prior to their disappearance.

How The Case Unfolded

Jainamma was last seen after setting out on a visit, prompting her husband Appachan to file a missing person’s report. Her mobile phone’s last known signal placed her near Sebastian’s residence in Pallippuram, close to Cherthala. When police searched the property, they made a grisly discovery — fragments of charred human bones and teeth, a woman’s handbag, and clothing, all now sent for forensic and DNA analysis, reported Deccan Herald. Investigators suspect these may be the remains of multiple victims.

Police are probing a chilling theory: that Sebastian targeted socially vulnerable or isolated women, often under the pretense of helping with real estate transactions. Officials believe he may have gained their trust to rob them of gold, forge property documents and illegally sell land. 

Suspected Pattern And Modus Operandi

Authorities are now preparing to drain a nearby pond on Sebastian’s property, fearing it may conceal more evidence or additional remains. The investigation is being spearheaded by crime branch teams from Kottayam and Alappuzha, with mounting pressure from legal experts and the public for the case to be handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Kerala
