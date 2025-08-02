Trader Shot At In Delhi's Nizamuddin Area Over Rental Shop Dispute

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCrimeTrader Shot At In Delhi's Nizamuddin Area Over Rental Shop Dispute

Late-night gunfire outside Delhi’s Nizamuddin leaves shopkeeper injured in a violent dispute over shop ownership. Police launch manhunt for main accused.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 11:44 AM (IST)

A tense atmosphere gripped Delhi’s Nizamuddin area on Friday night after a dramatic incident of gunfire shattered the calm. The shocking shooting took place around 11 PM, in the Nizamuddin area, leaving residents stunned and terrified.

According to police, the sudden burst of gunshots, five rounds in total, echoed through the area, prompting panic among bystanders. A local shopkeeper, identified as Furqan, was hit by a bullet in his leg during the firing and was immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Doctors have since confirmed that he is in stable condition.

Dispute Over Shop Sparks Violence

Preliminary investigations suggest that the violence stemmed from a personal dispute linked to a shop rental issue. Furqan had reportedly rented out his shop to a man named Ehsaan. However, around 15 days ago, Furqan reclaimed the shop, asking Ehsaan to vacate it. The move appears to have escalated tensions between the two.

On Friday night, while Furqan was present near Markaz, Ehsaan allegedly arrived at the scene accompanied by nearly a dozen associates. Following a heated exchange, the confrontation quickly turned violent. Eyewitnesses reported that without much warning, the group opened fire.

Open Firing Creates Panic 

In the chaos that followed, Furqan was struck by a bullet in his leg, triggering widespread fear and confusion. Local residents, startled by the sound of gunshots, immediately alerted police.

Law enforcement arrived swiftly at the scene, secured the area, and ensured the injured man received prompt medical attention. A case has been registered, and Delhi Police have identified the main suspect, Ehsaan. As of now, three police teams have been deployed to track down and arrest the accused. Raids are underway at multiple suspected hideouts.

The incident has understandably left the local community shaken. While police believe this was a case of personal enmity, they are leaving no stone unturned and are probing all possible angles. Officials have assured the public that the suspects will be apprehended soon.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Firing Nizamuddin Markaz Shooting Shopkeeper Shooting Shop Dispute Leads To Shooting Gunfire In Delhi
