Zubeen Garg Death: Assam CM Reveals Investigation Hurdles In Singapore

Guwahati, Oct 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state police cannot travel to Singapore to conduct the investigation into the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Garg's family here, Sarma also said that Assam Police will not be able to "join the dots" if the Assamese people, who were present on the yacht at the time of Garg's death in the Southeast Asian nation, join the probe.

"Our entire concern now is whether the people living in Singapore will come or not. If they do not come, we will not be able to complete the inquiry. They were the main people behind the yacht trip," he added.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

"Assam Police cannot go to Singapore, so it cannot take up the investigation there. They are in Singapore, so it is not under my jurisdiction. Unless they come there, nobody will be able to join the dots," Sarma said.

The state CID, which is probing the untimely death of the singer, had issued notices to some members of the Assam Association, Singapore to present themselves before it by October 6.

"Their parents stay in Assam. So, we, the people of Assam, must put pressure on the parents to ask their wards to come here for the probe," the CM added.

