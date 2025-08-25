YouTuber Swept Away While Filming Reel At Waterfall In Odisha: Watch

A 22-year-old YouTuber went missing after being swept away by a strong current while filming reels at the Duduma waterfall in Odisha’s Koraput district on Sunday. The missing youth has been identified as Sagar Tudu, a resident of Berhampur in Ganjam district, officials confirmed.

According to police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when Sagar was shooting videos for his YouTube channel using a drone camera. He was accompanied by his friend, Abhijit Behera, and had planned to capture visuals of tourist spots in the region.

While filming, Sagar stood on a rock near the waterfall. At the same time, authorities of the Machakunda dam released water downstream after alerting locals, following heavy rainfall in the Lamtaput area of Koraput.

The video is reportedly from Koraput, where a YouTuber was swept away by strong currents at Duduma Waterfall.



People must exercise extreme caution while filming and never put their lives at risk.



Such a tragic incident. pic.twitter.com/8hHemeWv2e — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) August 24, 2025

Swept Away Amid Sudden Water Surge

The sudden release of water led to a sharp rise in the flow at the waterfall, leaving Sagar stranded. Despite his attempts to maintain balance, the force of the water swept him away. Some tourists and locals tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful, eyewitnesses said.

After being informed, Machkunda police and Fire Brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, Sagar could not be traced till late evening.

Officials said the search is ongoing, but strong currents are hampering rescue efforts. Authorities have urged tourists to avoid venturing into dangerous zones during the monsoon season, especially when water levels in rivers and waterfalls rise suddenly.