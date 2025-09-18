The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the launch of ShriAnn procurement across the state from October 1, continuing until December 31. According to officials, the double-engine government is promoting the cultivation of coarse grains by linking farmers to its benefits.

Registration and renewal are currently under way for maize, millet, and sorghum, which can be completed via fcs.up.gov.in or the UP Kisan Mitra app. Authorities clarified that only registered farmers will be eligible for procurement.

Procurement centres will operate daily from 9 am to 5 pm until the close of the season on December 31. Officials added that payments will be transferred directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, with transparency ensured through biometric e-POP verification.

MSP Rates Announced

The state has fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the 2025–26 season as follows: Maize: ₹2,400 per quintal; Millet: ₹2,775 per quintal; Hybrid sorghum: ₹3,699 per quintal; Malwandi sorghum: ₹3,749 per quintal.

District-wise procurement will also be carried out. Maize will be purchased in districts including Badaun, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, Unnao, Mainpuri, Agra, Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, and several others. Millet procurement will cover Badaun, Bulandshahr, Agra, Mathura, Etah, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Rampur, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, Ballia, Hardoi, and more. Sorghum will be procured in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Fatehpur, and Unnao.

Farmers are advised to seek help by dialling the toll-free number 18001800150 or reaching out to local food and marketing officers.

Focus on Education, Social Security for OBCs

Alongside agricultural reforms, the government has unveiled an ambitious plan for the socio-economic upliftment of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who make up more than half of Uttar Pradesh’s population. According to the state government, the Pichda Varg Kalyan Department has made “remarkable strides” over the last eight years, particularly in scholarships, employment, and welfare schemes.

In 2024–25 alone, 32.22 lakh OBC students benefited from scholarships and fee reimbursements. A total of 2.07 crore students received financial support worth ₹13,535.33 crore during the period—almost four times the ₹4,197 crore distributed under the previous government. The department has now set a long-term goal of disbursing ₹80,000 crore by 2047 to support over 7 crore OBC students.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has positioned these measures as part of his broader “Viksit UP 2047” vision, which aims to transform Uttar Pradesh into a $6-trillion economy by prioritising education, rural infrastructure, and cleanliness.

Marriage, Skill Training, and Hostel Support

For OBC girls, the Shadi Anudan Yojana has emerged as a key support system. Over the past eight years, the government spent ₹1,221 crore to assist 6.1 lakh marriages, compared to 2.75 lakh beneficiaries under the previous regime. The state is now considering an increase in the grant amount from ₹20,000 to ₹60,000, which would enable 24 lakh daughters to receive a cumulative ₹14,400 crore in assistance by 2047.

Skill development has also been placed at the centre of the agenda. Since the launch of a computer training scheme, 139,698 OBC youth have completed CCC and O-Level courses, enabling many to secure jobs in both public and private sectors. By 2047, the government intends to train 11 lakh youth at a cost of ₹3,850 crore.

Efforts are also being made to construct and maintain modern hostels for OBC students across every district, ensuring that rural youth have access to free accommodation and better study environments.

Govt’s Vision for Inclusive Growth

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare and Divyang Empowerment, Narendra Kashyap, emphasised that development will remain incomplete without the participation of OBC communities. “These initiatives of the Pichda Varg Kalyan department are not only providing opportunities to OBC youth but also strengthening the rural economy. The goal of a 6-trillion-dollar economy will be realised only when the OBC community receives equal opportunities in education, employment, and social security,” he said.

According to the state government, the combined focus on agriculture, scholarships, employment, and social security reflects its long-term commitment to making Uttar Pradesh both self-reliant and prosperous.