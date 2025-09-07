Yogi Adityanath Flags Off Final Of UP Premier T20 League, Urges BCCI To Allot 2 Teams To State

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the final match of Uttar Pradesh Premier T20 League at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the match by ringing the ceremonial bell and tossing the coin for the final. He also posed with the trophy, and thanked the ground staff for their efforts in organising the tournament.

Ahead of the match, the UP CM interacted with the teams of Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks who played the final cricket match. He further praised the tournament for offering a much-needed stage to young and aspiring cricketers from across the state.

Yogi Urges BCCI To Increase No. Of Teams From UP

In his address, Adityanath urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider allotting two Indian Premier League (IPL) teams to Uttar Pradesh, noting that the state’s population of 25 crore demands greater representation. He said such an addition would not only boost opportunities for local talent but also strengthen the region’s presence in the country’s most popular cricket league.

Sharing updates on ongoing sports projects in the state, the chief minister announced that construction of the Varanasi International Cricket Stadium had reached 70 percent completion and would be finished by the end of this year. He also highlighted new facilities being developed in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Meerut, where an international-standard stadium and a Sports University are coming up.

“From villages to blocks and districts, stadiums are being built to nurture talent. Grounds are being developed in every village, mini stadiums in every block, and full-fledged stadiums in every district. Former players are also being engaged as coaches to guide emerging talent,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister lauded the enthusiasm of both players and spectators at the stadium, saying such events will serve as motivation for the state’s youth to excel in sports and pursue cricket at higher levels.

BCCI Vice President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla welcomed Yogi Adityanath at the venue. The closing ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including senior BCCI officials, UPCA representatives, UP T20 League Chairman Dr. DM Chauhan, and Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, among others.