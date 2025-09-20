Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUP Man Arrested In Mathura For Issuing Death Threat To Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

UP Man Arrested In Mathura For Issuing Death Threat To Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

After a standoff, police persuaded him to surrender and recovered a country-made pistol. The arrest followed a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 12:05 AM (IST)

Mathura (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A 27-year-old man who allegedly posted a video threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was arrested from his house in Mathura district on Friday, police said.

The man, identified as Suneet alias Gatua, a resident of Nagla Hardayal under Mant police station limits, was seen in the video holding a country-made pistol to his head while issuing the threat, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said.

A case was registered at Mant police station, following which a circle officer and a police team reached his house. Rawat said the accused climbed to the third floor of his residence and threatened to kill himself. However, the accused was later persuaded otherwise and subsequently arrested.

Police recovered a .32-bore country-made pistol from his possession. Rawat said the accused is a habitual drinker and had a property dispute with his uncle.

A case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 12:05 AM (IST)
