Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again, Flood Warning Returns For Delhi Residents

The Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Tuesday evening, prompting a fresh flood warning from the Central Water Commission (CWC). At 9 pm, the river stood at 204.56 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), breaching the city’s warning threshold of 204.50 metres. Earlier in the day, the level had touched 204.58 metres.

According to news agency PTI, officials cautioned that water may rise further to around 205.36 metres and asked teams to maintain strict vigil at vulnerable points. Residents within embankments were advised to be prepared for evacuation, if necessary. The surge was linked to heavy discharges from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, which typically take nearly two days to reach Delhi.

The ORB remains a key observation site, with the danger level set at 205.33 metres and evacuations beginning at 206 metres. According to the central flood room, while water levels may climb further, they are expected to stabilise below the critical mark by Tuesday evening.

CM’s Past Assurance Amid Rising Yamuna Waters, Flooding

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had visited the marooned Yamuna Bazar colony, assuring residents she was available “24x7” to those in distress. “Wherever there is any pain or suffering, we stand with them,” she had said, promising that her government would not let a flood-like crisis spiral in the capital.

Gupta had also noted that the water was unlikely to stay stagnant. “The water level was about to touch 206 metres, which is why it reached here. But it hasn’t risen further, which is a good sign. I checked the control room, and as water is coming in, it’s also flowing downstream. The situation is only going to improve from here,” she had remarked during her inspection.

She also said residents had been offered the option to shift to safer zones, with food, water, and medical camps arranged for those who chose to remain. “The power supply in the area has been disrupted, and we are trying to provide them with solar power and illuminate the colony with flood lights so that there is no problem after sunset,” she had added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Delhi government had placed its flood preparedness into “action mode” before the monsoon, deploying 14 boats for relief and rescue operations.

Locals On Flooding In Delhi

Last week, residents suffered the brunt of the swelling Yamuna as water levels at the ORB stood at 205.85 metres — barely short of the 206-metre evacuation threshold.

With water entering their homes, many families rushed to rooftops or government tents. Vivek, a local, told IANS, “Yesterday, at around 7.00 p.m., water started coming into our homes. We had to run away, taking only important things. We are very troubled.”

Another resident, Surendra Kumar, said, “This problem had been there for the past few days, but yesterday things worsened as the water started coming in. The government has set up tents, and we are staying there for now. However, we cannot cook since our homes are flooded, and we have not received any food yet from the administration.”

Dev Prakash Pandey lamented the damage: “We are facing a lot of problems. So many things, our belongings, everything is destroyed. We are forced to stay on roofs. We are not getting any food.”

Gauri Shankar recalled that such scenes had unfolded last year as well. “Similar scenes were seen in 2023. They are saying the water levels will also rise. We are facing a lot of problems,” he said.

Authorities had opened all gates of the Okhla Barrage in response, but residents allege that food and relief supply remain inadequate.