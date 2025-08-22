Will It Rain In Delhi Today? Check Full Delhi Weather Forecast For August 22

There won't be any significant change in the weather in Delhi-NCR on Friday, August 22. The generally cloudy sky is likely to remain in place with the possibility of rain, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The latest weather bulletin from the IMD, forecasting the weather on Friday, reads: "Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of very light to light rain/thundershowers." The weather could, however, change significantly on Saturday, August 23. The IMD's forecast for the day reads: "Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers at most places with the possibility of intense spells of rain at isolated places."

The IMD has issued a similar outlook for the following few days: Generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of rain in a few isolated places.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 34°C and 36°C on Friday, while the minimum temperature could be 24°C-26°C. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday was 34.8°C, and the minimum temperature was 25.9°C.

The humidity was on the higher side, making the weather 'sticky' and 'sweaty'. The humidity went up to 89%, according to the IMD. Many Delhiites complained of power cuts amid the humid weather.





Weather In Uttar Pradesh

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain is expected in several parts today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 36 districts.

The affected districts include Mathura, Hathras, Firozabad, Agra, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, and Sultanpur.

Uttarakhand Weather

The intensity of rain has eased in many parts of Uttarakhand, but light to moderate showers are likely to continue. According to the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued today for heavy rainfall in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, and Nainital districts.

Landslides triggered by the rain have blocked several routes, though the intensity of rainfall is expected to reduce in the coming days.

Haryana Weather

In Haryana, too, the weather is changing. Rain is likely in districts such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, Nuh, and Palwal on Friday. However, some parts of the state may experience an increase in humidity.